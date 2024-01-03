Advertisement
Philippine Stock Exchange Says Market Trading Halted

Andreo Calonzo

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Stock Exchange said market trading was halted on Wednesday without providing a reason, according to a post by the bourse on social media platform X.

“Kindly stand by for further announcements,” the bourse said in the post.

Officials of the exchange have not immediately responded to requests for comment. Two years ago, the Philippine bourse canceled trading following a system glitch.

--With assistance from Ditas Lopez.

