Philippine Stock Exchange Says Market Trading Halted
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Stock Exchange said market trading was halted on Wednesday without providing a reason, according to a post by the bourse on social media platform X.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Harvard’s President Claudine Gay to Resign After Controversy
US Pressured Netherlands to Block China-Bound Chip Machinery
Electric Car Models Eligible for $7,500 Tax Credit Cut to 13
“Kindly stand by for further announcements,” the bourse said in the post.
Officials of the exchange have not immediately responded to requests for comment. Two years ago, the Philippine bourse canceled trading following a system glitch.
--With assistance from Ditas Lopez.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
On The Businessweek Show: What Audiences Actually Want to Watch
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.