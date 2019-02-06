Philippine Stocks Edge Closer to Bull Run Amid Strong Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine stock market is coming back with a vengeance, with the nation’s benchmark gauge briefly entering a bull market Wednesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index climbed as much as 1.8 percent ahead of the noon break in Manila, taking its rebound from a two-year low in November to about 20 percent. The benchmark then fell below the 8,212.59 level at the break. Optimism that slowing inflation will boost earnings and support valuations has even brought back foreign investors. They’ve poured money into the nation’s equity funds with over $394 million this year.

The rebound is remarkable for a market that was among the world’s biggest losers for part of last year. Now, the nation’s benchmark gauge is up almost 10 percent since the start of 2019, one of the best gains in the region.

The Philippine equity market has regained about $22 billion in value this year after more than $31 billion evaporated in 2018, when escalating inflation fueled one of the most aggressive policy-rate tightening in Asia and weakness in the peso. Overseas investors withdrew almost $1.1 billion from the nation’s stocks in 2018, with the U.S.-China trade war adding to weak sentiment.

The Philippine benchmark index now trades at 16.9 times estimated earnings in the next year, up from a low of 14.4 in November. While that’s one of the highest multiples among Asian gauges, investors are betting earnings growth will accelerate to double digits in 2019 as inflation cools off.

Here are the major Asian equity indexes still in bear territory:

MSCI Asia Pacific Index, MSCI Asean IndexChina’s Shanghai Composite Index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng IndexJapan’s Topix, Nikkei 225 Stock AverageSouth Korea’s Kospi indexVietnam’s VN Index

