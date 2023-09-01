U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

Philippine Stocks Wipe Out $20 Billion in Value as Growth Slows

Ian Sayson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine equities investors absorbed their worst monthly loss in almost a year with the benchmark index shedding 6.3% in August, marking the steepest decline among Southeast Asia’s benchmarks.

More than $20 billion in market value in the Philippine Stock Exchange evaporated in August as the economy — seen by economists as among Asia’s fastest growing —delivered below-estimate second-quarter growth after elevated interest rates and inflation dented consumer demand. The threat of inflation possibly reheating added to the negative sentiment, prompting foreign investors to withdraw $131 million in August after pouring in $431 million in June and July.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.