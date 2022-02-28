U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.25
    -74.75 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    -455.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,963.75
    -216.75 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    -41.70 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.82
    +4.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.33 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1169
    -0.0102 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.52
    +2.20 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3354
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,289.75
    -470.03 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.03
    +2.91 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.22
    -96.24 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Philippines is considered as one of the finest in medical education especially as cost of pursuing Medical education is much lower than other countries such as USA, Australia, China, etc.: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·7 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

The report covers Philippines Medical Education Market Growth Rate, Philippines Medical Education Market Major Players, Philippines Medical Education Market Outlook, Philippines Medical Education Market Research Report, Philippines Medical Education Market Revenue, Philippines Medical Education Market Share, Philippines Medical Education Market Size, Philippines Medical Education Sector, Philippines Ophthalmology Education Market, Philippines Physician Education Market, Physician Courses in Metro Manila, Physicians in Philippines, Private Medical Colleges in Philippines, Public Medical Colleges in Philippines.

Gurugram, India, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Bachelor in Science is an essential Degree to purse MD in Philippines which collectively makes the Bachelors for Physician for 5 Years.

  • Specialized Courses in Philippines include Anesthesiology, Gynecology, Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology and more.

  • Our Lady Fatima is one the top university with a high of campuses across Philippines which eventually make it one of the top universities in terms of Intake and Graduate.

Popularity of Philippines Medical Education Market: Philippines is country with a population of 109.5 Mn and faces a huge shortage of Primary Healthcare workers and medical doctors to its population which is 25/10,000.Hence, in past few years many initiatives are taken by the Philippines government to increase the inclination of the students towards medical education. Most public and private medical colleges offer theoretical as well as training based education system. All medical aspirants need to undergo Examination to pursue Bachelor in Medical Science and become a Physician. It takes roughly 10-13 years to become a specialized doctor in Philippines.

Enablers of Medical Education in Philippines: Philippines are considered as one of the finest places for medical education in the world especially for International Students. It provides with range of Public and Private Colleges which vary in the course structure and fee for both domestic and international students. Public colleges have relatively less fee than the private institution. Philippines provide a very welcoming environment to its International students with no language barrier and cheap cost of living.

Specialized Courses in Philippines: There are many specialized courses available in the Philippines Education System such as Pediatrician, Surgery, Internal medicine, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology and more. Specialization in Philippines is regarded as residency program as well the fellowship program (Training Programs) for collectively 5 Years. There is a dedicated board for each specialization that conducts an exam which is mandatory for every doctor to qualify to become a specialist.

The report titled "Landscape of Philippines Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate" by Ken Research suggested that the Colleges have faced a slight downfall in terms of No. of Intake, Enrollment and Graduates amid COVID-19. On an average, it takes 13 years to become a specialist in Philippines including both theatrical and clinical training. Major merits of pursuing medicine in Philippines Universities are factors such as no language barrier, cheap cost of living, free style education and high opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Number of Colleges)

  • Private College

  • Public College

Market Segmentation basis Region (Number of Colleges)

  • Central Region

  • Southern Region

  • Northern Region

Market Segmentation basis Prominent Locations (Number of Colleges)

  • Metro Manila

  • South Luzon

  • Mindanao

  • North and Central Luzon

  • Visayas

Physician

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Internal Medicine

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Ophthalmology

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Key Target Audience:-

  • Public Medical Colleges

  • Private Medical Colleges

  • Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education

  • Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Study Period: 2016–2020

  • Historical Period: 2016-2020

Colleges Covered:-

Landscape on Philippines Top 10 Medical Education institutions include colleges,

  • Our Lady of Fatima University

  • University of Santo Tomas

  • Far Eastern University

  • University of the East

  • MHAM College of Medicine

  • De La Salle Medical and Health sciences Institute

  • Southwestern University

  • Davao Medical School Foundation Inc.

  • Saint Louis University

  • Ateneo De Manila University

Key Topics Covered in the Report

  • Philippines Medical Education Introduction

  • Detailed Landscape of Private and Public Colleges

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Market Segmentation basis Institution and Regions

  • Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course

  • Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Major Players in Philippines Medical Education Market

  • Philippines Medical Education Market

  • Philippines Ophthalmology Education Market

  • Philippines Internal Medicine Education Market

  • Philippines Physician Education Market

  • Philippines Education Market

  • Ophthalmologists in Philippines

  • Internist in Philippines

  • Physicians in Philippines

  • MBBS in Philippines

  • MD in Philippines

  • Medical Higher Education in Philippines

  • Medical Graduates in Philippines

  • Philippines Education Board

  • Growth of Ophthalmology Education Market in Philippines

  • Growth of Internal Medicine Education Market in Philippines

  • Growth of Physician Education Market in Philippines

  • Philippines Ophthalmology Education College Course Fee

  • Philippines MBBS Education College Course Fee

  • Philippines Physician Education College Course Fee

  • Philippines Internal Medicine Education College Course Fee

  • Major Colleges for Internal Medicine in Philippines

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Philippines Medical Education Market

Related Reports:-

Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.

Landscape of Thailand Medical Education Market-Increasing Number of Top Rated Universities coupled with Undertaking Cutting Edge Research Driving the Industry

Medical Education in Thailand has seen a long journey with various turns with intense progress. The journey has given the system its fair share of challenges to deal with issues including keeping pace with rapidly changing knowledge and installing same coping abilities in the students, maintaining quality of training of students with their increasing demand, mental health issues arising for medical students under heavy pressure, funds and scholarships to arrange the education, to retain good quality staff and lack of private investment in medical education.

Various factors that drive the growth of Medical Education Sytem in Thailand are expensive public infrastructure and universal coverage, postgraduate program is in alignment with international standards, the brain drain is at lower level in comparison to its neighbouring countries because majority of education is in Thai, changes in the need of society, changes in the nature of students, evolution in learning and teaching processes, rapid changes in technologies supporting medical practices and education, enormous explosion in medical knowledge and changes in the health system.

Landscape of Indonesia Medical Education Market- Consistent Changes In The Course Curriculum Helping Indonesian Medical Education System to Improve Skills of Medical Graduates

Indonesia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical professionals prevailing in the Industry. Some of the common challenges faced by the Industry are high fees of medical programs, absence of standardized admission process, and difficulty to crack exams. The Industry also faces a major challenge in the form of learning outcomes, there is a disparity between the skills of graduates and the needs of employers. Hence Medical Education needs a curriculum that improves the skills of the graduates.

Major Enabler in the Indonesia Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country owing to factors such as a large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities, and excellent scholarship schemes.

Landscape of Malaysia Medical Education Market-Growth in Medical Graduates, Pushing Candidates to Seek Specialization Contributing to Medical Workforce

Malaysia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some challenges are opening up over the time however some challenges have become stagnant. Enablers in the Malaysia Medical Education Market are mostly apprehending for the international students.

Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities slid Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities including oil surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban C

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.