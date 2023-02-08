U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.63
    -28.37 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,070.39
    -86.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,980.83
    -132.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.99
    -14.62 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6850
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4620
    +0.3900 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,924.55
    -22.86 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.18
    -7.72 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,896.68
    +31.97 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Philippines Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, Globe Telecom

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Philippine Data Center Market

Philippine Data Center Market
Philippine Data Center Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines data center market size is projected to witness investments of USD 1,016 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Philippines data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The country is on a path of digital transformation while reshaping its businesses and organizations rapidly, aided by services provided by cloud providers such as Google Cloud, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Tencent Cloud.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines data center market is one of the fastest emerging markets. In 2022, the country received investments from telecom and colocation operators.

The Philippines capital Manila is its prominent data center hub. The capital hosts the maximum number of facilities in the country. Further facilities development is not only just highly limited to Manila, but other cities are also now witnessing a high rate of data center investments.

The Philippines has a presence of colocation, telecom, and cloud service providers. Some of the operators in the country are ePLDT, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others. In 2022, the country witnessed investments from new entrants such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies, among others.

The usage of the cloud, the ongoing digital transformation, and the tremendous growth in digital connectivity on an international scale and sectors in the Philippines, such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunications, are migrating their workloads to the cloud will drive the Philippines data center market.

The region is showing high growth in terms of renewable energy. The government is harnessing renewable energy at large levels to meet its green environment goals. Operators in the country are expected to procure renewable energy for their operations.

COLOCATION SUPPLY VS DEMAND

The retail colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5%, whereas wholesale colocation will grow at a CAGR of around 51%, majorly contributed by hyperscale cloud service providers.

In the Philippines, enterprise sectors are actively involved in migrating their workloads to the cloud, growing the demand for cloud/hyperscale capacity during the forecast period. e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, public sector agencies, and other sectors will increase the demand for colocation and cloud during 2023 - 2028.

The entry of new colocation operators in the Philippines, such as Edge Centres, SpaceDC, Digital Edge, YCO Cloud Centers, Megawide Construction, Digital Halo, and Nautilus Data Technologies, fuel the colocation market revenue of the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Philippines colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in the Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing Philippines data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 21

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10

  • Coverage: 07+ Locations

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in the Philippines

  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

  • Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Philippines' market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Some key investors in the Philippines data center market include PLDT, SpaceDC, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others.

  • The industry has witnessed investments from new market entrants, such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies.

  • The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. For instance, Arup, Aurecon, Comfac, and PRONET, among others.

  • The operators enter the market by acquiring data center operators or forming joint ventures. For instance, In October 2022, EdgeConneX and Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) partnered and formed a JV to build two data centers near Manila.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

101

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$543 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1016 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.0%

Regions Covered

Philippines

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arup

  • Aurecon

  • Comfac

  • Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

  • First Balfour

  • PRONET

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Eaton

  • Fuji Electric

  • KOHLER

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Beeinfotech

  • Bitstop Network Services

  • Converge ICT Solutions

  • DITO Telecommunity

  • ePLDT

  • Globe Telecom

New Entrants

  • Ayala Land Logistics Holdings & FLOW Digital Infrastructure

  • Digital Edge

  • Edge Centres

  • Nautilus Data Technologies

  • EdgeConneX

  • SpaceDC

  • YCO Cloud Centers

  • Megawide Construction Corporation

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Manila

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

  • Physical Security

  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7asbx0-data?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Carvana Stock Is Up 200% in 2023: Is It a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to help cool inflation that was at 40-year highs deserve some blame as they quickly shrunk valuation multiples for many stocks. Does this renewed optimism make Carvana a screaming buy right now? Carvana has been one of the top trending tickers on Reddit, the site that helped spur the meme-stock craze nearly two years ago.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders as stock falls 6.4% over the past week

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying...

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from Bob Iger’s plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney earnings following the return of CEO Bob Iger.

  • Paycom (PAYC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Paycom's (PAYC) Q4 results reflect the benefits of strong demand, new business wins and the adoption of recent new product offerings.

  • Perion Network (PERI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Perion Network (PERI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -74.29% and 3.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    While not all companies can stand the test of time in investors' portfolios, some businesses are built to withstand and thrive beyond many a market storm. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) saw a marked rise in growth in the earlier stages of the pandemic, but now as many companies are reeling in ad spending and overall sentiment toward growth stocks remains in flux, some investors might be wondering what the road ahead could look like for this tech stock.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • What's Going on With Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) management gave investors significant insight into what was happening at the company. This video will highlight the major announcements from Amazon's latest earnings conference call.

  • Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings

    The headline numbers for Lumen (LUMN) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • Coherent (COHR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.15% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?