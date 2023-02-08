Philippines Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, Globe Telecom

Company Logo

Philippine Data Center Market

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines data center market size is projected to witness investments of USD 1,016 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Philippines data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The country is on a path of digital transformation while reshaping its businesses and organizations rapidly, aided by services provided by cloud providers such as Google Cloud, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Tencent Cloud.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines data center market is one of the fastest emerging markets. In 2022, the country received investments from telecom and colocation operators.

The Philippines capital Manila is its prominent data center hub. The capital hosts the maximum number of facilities in the country. Further facilities development is not only just highly limited to Manila, but other cities are also now witnessing a high rate of data center investments.

The Philippines has a presence of colocation, telecom, and cloud service providers. Some of the operators in the country are ePLDT, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others. In 2022, the country witnessed investments from new entrants such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies, among others.

The usage of the cloud, the ongoing digital transformation, and the tremendous growth in digital connectivity on an international scale and sectors in the Philippines, such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunications, are migrating their workloads to the cloud will drive the Philippines data center market.

The region is showing high growth in terms of renewable energy. The government is harnessing renewable energy at large levels to meet its green environment goals. Operators in the country are expected to procure renewable energy for their operations.

COLOCATION SUPPLY VS DEMAND

The retail colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5%, whereas wholesale colocation will grow at a CAGR of around 51%, majorly contributed by hyperscale cloud service providers.

In the Philippines, enterprise sectors are actively involved in migrating their workloads to the cloud, growing the demand for cloud/hyperscale capacity during the forecast period. e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, public sector agencies, and other sectors will increase the demand for colocation and cloud during 2023 - 2028.

The entry of new colocation operators in the Philippines, such as Edge Centres, SpaceDC, Digital Edge, YCO Cloud Centers, Megawide Construction, Digital Halo, and Nautilus Data Technologies, fuel the colocation market revenue of the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Philippines colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Philippines data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the Philippines

Facilities Covered (Existing): 21

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10

Coverage: 07+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Philippines

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Philippines' market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Philippines data center market include PLDT, SpaceDC, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others.

The industry has witnessed investments from new market entrants, such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies.

The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. For instance, Arup, Aurecon, Comfac, and PRONET, among others.

The operators enter the market by acquiring data center operators or forming joint ventures. For instance, In October 2022, EdgeConneX and Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) partnered and formed a JV to build two data centers near Manila.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $543 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1016 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Philippines

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Aurecon

Comfac

Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

First Balfour

PRONET

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

Fuji Electric

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions

DITO Telecommunity

ePLDT

Globe Telecom

New Entrants

Ayala Land Logistics Holdings & FLOW Digital Infrastructure

Digital Edge

Edge Centres

Nautilus Data Technologies

EdgeConneX

SpaceDC

YCO Cloud Centers

Megawide Construction Corporation

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Manila

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

