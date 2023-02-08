Philippines Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, Globe Telecom
Philippine Data Center Market
The Philippines data center market size is projected to witness investments of USD 1,016 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2022-2028
This report analyses the Philippines data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The country is on a path of digital transformation while reshaping its businesses and organizations rapidly, aided by services provided by cloud providers such as Google Cloud, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Tencent Cloud.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
In Southeast Asia, the Philippines data center market is one of the fastest emerging markets. In 2022, the country received investments from telecom and colocation operators.
The Philippines capital Manila is its prominent data center hub. The capital hosts the maximum number of facilities in the country. Further facilities development is not only just highly limited to Manila, but other cities are also now witnessing a high rate of data center investments.
The Philippines has a presence of colocation, telecom, and cloud service providers. Some of the operators in the country are ePLDT, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others. In 2022, the country witnessed investments from new entrants such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies, among others.
The usage of the cloud, the ongoing digital transformation, and the tremendous growth in digital connectivity on an international scale and sectors in the Philippines, such as BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunications, are migrating their workloads to the cloud will drive the Philippines data center market.
The region is showing high growth in terms of renewable energy. The government is harnessing renewable energy at large levels to meet its green environment goals. Operators in the country are expected to procure renewable energy for their operations.
COLOCATION SUPPLY VS DEMAND
The retail colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5%, whereas wholesale colocation will grow at a CAGR of around 51%, majorly contributed by hyperscale cloud service providers.
In the Philippines, enterprise sectors are actively involved in migrating their workloads to the cloud, growing the demand for cloud/hyperscale capacity during the forecast period. e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, public sector agencies, and other sectors will increase the demand for colocation and cloud during 2023 - 2028.
The entry of new colocation operators in the Philippines, such as Edge Centres, SpaceDC, Digital Edge, YCO Cloud Centers, Megawide Construction, Digital Halo, and Nautilus Data Technologies, fuel the colocation market revenue of the country.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some key investors in the Philippines data center market include PLDT, SpaceDC, YCO Cloud Centers, Beeinfotech, and Globe Telecom, among others.
The industry has witnessed investments from new market entrants, such as Edge Centres, Digital Edge, and Nautilus Data Technologies.
The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. For instance, Arup, Aurecon, Comfac, and PRONET, among others.
The operators enter the market by acquiring data center operators or forming joint ventures. For instance, In October 2022, EdgeConneX and Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) partnered and formed a JV to build two data centers near Manila.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup
Aurecon
Comfac
Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)
First Balfour
PRONET
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Eaton
Fuji Electric
KOHLER
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Beeinfotech
Bitstop Network Services
Converge ICT Solutions
DITO Telecommunity
ePLDT
Globe Telecom
New Entrants
Ayala Land Logistics Holdings & FLOW Digital Infrastructure
Digital Edge
Edge Centres
Nautilus Data Technologies
EdgeConneX
SpaceDC
YCO Cloud Centers
Megawide Construction Corporation
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Manila
Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
