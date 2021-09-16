In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report. Philippines data center market size will witness investments of USD 535 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150817/?utm_source=GNW

40% during 2021-2026



The most preferred location for data centers investments in the country is Manila, followed by Mindanao and Cebu. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major boost to the Philippines data center market, with increased colocation uptake by existing customers and high investments in new data centers and cloud regions. The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country.



PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In 2020, the Philippines data center market size by investment was valued at USD 280 million.

• The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country.

• Telecommunication Service providers such as ePLDT and other companies such as Bitstop Network Services dominate the colocation market in the Philippines.

• Enterprise spending on cloud services across the Philippines is expected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to around USD 2.6 billion in 2024.

• In April 2021, DITO Telecommunity, a telecom company, announced the construction of a data center in Clark Global City, Mabalacat, Philippines.

• The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Philippines market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• The implementation of 5G networks will increase new-class ethernet switches among data centers in the Philippines.

• ICT and financial service providers dominate server adoption in the Philippines. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the industry.

• Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across the Philippines.

• An increase in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in the country.

• Huawei Technologies has a strong presence in the industry and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies.



PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



IoT data processing is likely to offer new opportunities for data center providers. IoT expects to bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which is expected to promote the deployment of edge data centers. The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the industry. Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, and ePLDT are some of the investors in the Philippines data center industry.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• Arup

• Aurecon Group

• Comfac

• Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

• First Balfour

• PRONET



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Cyber Power Systems

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• KOHLER

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Touchcore Solutions

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• Beeinfotech

• Bitstop Network Services

• Converge ICT Solutions

• DITO Telecommunity

• ePLDT

• Globe Telecom



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Philippines data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

o Manila

o Other Cities (Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Manila, and Taguig)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)



PHILLIPPINES DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Manila

o Other Cities



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Philippines data center market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in the data center market in the Philippines?

3. What are the latest trends in the Philippines data center market?

4. Who are the IT infrastructure providers in the data center market in the Philippines?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Philippines data center market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150817/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



