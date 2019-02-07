Philippines Keeps Key Rate Unchanged as Inflation Nears Target

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting after inflation eased further and economic growth slowed.

The overnight reverse repurchase rate was held at 4.75 percent, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement in Manila on Thursday. The decision was in line with the forecasts of all 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

After breaching the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target band, inflation has slowed rapidly this year to reach a 10-month low of 4.4 percent in JanuaryBangko Sentral was among the most aggressive interest-rate hikers in Asia last year, boosting its benchmark rate by 175 basis points, to curb inflation and bolster the currencyWith the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling it will pause its rate-hike cycle, emerging markets across Asia are rebounding, enabling central banks to dump their hawkish policy stancesThe BSP has said it isn’t in a rush to reverse last year’s tightening, though analysts including those from HSBC Holdings Plc are betting on a cut in the ratio of funds banks must hold in reserve as early as next quarter

Cooling prices and spending for the May mid-term elections could aid President Rodrigo Duterte’s infrastructure push in supporting economic growth, which last year slowed to its weakest since 2015

