The Philippines Logistics Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, 2022P- 2027F owing to the Rapid Improvement in the Logistics Infrastructure by the government: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products. There are several players in the Philippines Logistics market some of which are Royal Cargo, W Express (DHL), 2Go Logistics, Yusen Logistics, and AAI Logistics.

Ken Research Logo

Chinese, Dutch, Japanese and Taiwanese investors have committed to either put up or expand existing logistics facilities in southern Luzon, Philippines.

Rise in e-commerce with internet penetration (73.9 Mn Users, 2021) has increased the demand for industrial freight warehouses in the country.

Being an archipelago and Import Oriented country extremely dependent on Sea, ICDs are used extensively at ports and airports.

Improving Road Transportation and Warehousing Infrastructure: The Philippines government has undertaken major infrastructure development projects like "Build Build Build" to expand the logistics services of the country in near future. Additionally, to meet the increasing demand for refrigerated storage, several cold chain operators are anticipated to expand their businesses and build numerous new cold storage facilities which will provide a boost to Philippines cold storage industry. The logistics sector in the country is going through a new wave of technological advancements that are crucial for both the organic growth of logistics businesses and for end customers of those services.

High Demand for Road and Sea Transportation: The development of currently existing technology and technological tools is anticipated to spur expansion in the warehousing industry. Platooning and the use of electric cars are also helping to tackle cargo theft and lower the cost of freight transportation as the country's logistics sector shifts towards digital growth. A growing middle class, rising consumer spending, and young, tech-savvy population in the Philippines are driving the expansion of e-commerce and will further increase the need for logistics services over the next ten years. Additionally, in the upcoming years, the populace will have economic prospects in logistics owing to initiatives like the RESPOND Project and PCCP Project.

Story continues

Increasing Inflow of Investments: The logistics market in the Philippines is highly fragmented, with both domestic and international companies present. Royal Cargo, 2Go Logistics, Fastcargo Logistics, Nippon Express, W Express (DHL), and others are among them. A significant trend that is expected to drive market growth is that warehousing players are constructing warehouses closer to the people to whom they deliver. This strategy is used to meet the demand for express deliveries. Furthermore, most companies will use modern technologies such as automated robots, cloud computing, and drones, which will increase the country's logistics competition scenario.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure" observed that Philippines Logistics Market is in a growing phase. Increased budget allocation for infrastructural development in the region by the government and technological development are some of the factors that will contribute to the Philippines Logistics market growth over the period of 2022P-2027F. It is expected that Philippines Logistics Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% for the above-forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Philippines Logistic Market

Market Segmentation by Services

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

CEP

Value Added Services

Philippines Freight Forwarding Market

By Mode of Freight

Sea freight

Road Freight

Air Freight

By Type of Freight

International Freight

Domestic Freight

Philippines Warehousing Market

By Type of Warehouses

Industrial Freight/Retail

Container Freight/ICD

Cold storage

Agriculture and Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

Philippines Cold Chain Market

By Type

Cold Storage

Cold Transport

Cold Storage Market

By Temperature Range

Frozen

Chillers

Ambient

By Automation

Automated Pallets

Non-Automated Pallets

By Major Cities

Metro Manila

Cebu

Mindanao

Other

Cold Transport Market

By Truck Type

Reefer Vans/Trucks (1 to 10 Tons)

20-foot reefers (10 - 20 Tons)

40-foot reefers and others (more than 20 tons)

By Mode of Transportation

Land

Sea

Air

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

By Location

Domestic

International

By Vicinity

Inter-city

Intra-city

Philippines Express Logistics Market

By Location

Domestic

International

By Vicinity

Inter-city

Intra-city

By End Users

Food and Beverage

Textile and Footwear

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

Key Target Audience

Total Logistics Companies

Contract Logistics Providers

E-commerce Companies

Third-Party Logistic Providers

Potential Market Entrants

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Storage Companies

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Base Period: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

Philippines Logistics Market Companies:-

Royal Cargo

W Express (DHL)

2Go Logistics

Yusen Logistics

AAI Logistics

FSTA Trucking

Inland Logistics

Chelsea Logistics

RLH Trucking

Airspeed

Agility

LF Logistics

Rhenus Logistics

Fastcargo Logistics

Philippines Warehousing Market Companies:-

Fastcargo Logistics

LF Logistics

Royal Cargo

2Go Logistics

Nippon Express

Mets Logistics

Expeditors

Kintetsu World Express

Agility

AAI Logistics

Orient Freight International Inc

AGX Logistics

KB1 Logistics

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Infrastructure Overview of the Philippines

Philippines Logistics Market, 2017 – 2027F

Ecosystem- Philippines Logistics Market

Philippines Logistics Market Size, 2017-2022P

Philippines Logistics Market Size, 2017-2022P

Regulatory Landscape for Philippines Logistics Market

SWOT Analysis of Philippines Logistics Market

Growth Drivers for Philippines Logistics Market

Challenges in Philippines Logistics Industry

Impact of Covid-19 on Philippines Logistics Market

Philippines Logistics Future Market Size, 2022P-2027F

Philippines Freight Market Executive Summary

Industry Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis of Philippines Freight Market

Philippines Freight Market Size, 2017-2022P

Philippines Warehousing Market Executive Summary

Business cycle and Genesis of Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Warehousing Market Overview, 2017-2022P

Philippines Cold Chain Market Executive Summary

Business Cycle of Philippines Cold Chain Market

Philippines Cold Chain Market Size, 2017-2022P

Philippines Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, 2017-2022P

Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2017-2022P

Future Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2022P-2027F

Philippines E-commerce Market Overview, 2017-2022P

Future Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines CEP Market, 2022P-2027F

Philippines Logistics Industry Segmentation by End Users

Competitive Scenario of Logistics Players in Philippines

Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Philippines Logistics Industry

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

USA Logistics Industry Outlook to 2026: "Driven by Government support, E-commerce demand and infrastructure investment in the country

The market size on the basis of revenue is expected to grow tremendously from 2021 to 2026. The escalating demand for retail logistics across the U.S. due to the pandemic is expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. A retail logistics company provides services, including inventory management, packaging, cross-docking, and door-to-door delivery. The rapid growth of the global e-commerce sector and the development of new technologies drive the demand for logistics services. The end-use industries and manufacturers generally lack the internal control needed for addressing logistics issues. Such factors have provided a boost to the growth of the logistics industry.

Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia logistics Market – which grew from approximately RM 165 Bn in 2017 to approximately RM 230 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into RM 370 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the Increasing demand for food, beverages and manufacturing products in Malaysia. Malaysia has over 100 airfields in the country; however, six international and 16 major domestic airports excel in providing logistic and passenger capacity. In Malaysia, inland ports play an important role in the freight transport system by acting as gateways of trade in Malaysia to manufacturers and producers.

Netherlands Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Type of End Users by revenue (Food and Beverage, Industrial & Construction, Retail, Automotive and Engineering, and Others), Type of Warehousing Space (Tech/ Non-Tech, Organized/ Unorganized, and Racked/ Unracked), Type of Domestic/ Inte

According to Ken Research estimates, the Netherlands Logistics Market grew from approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow further into EUR ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to its strategic location, good transport infrastructure and the initiatives taken by the government. The Dutch supply chain industry plays an important role in the country's trade and is one of Europe's most established industries, with the greatest supply chain providers (LSPs) that offer the greatest logistic supply chain.

The country acts as a hub for foreign-owned distribution and logistics businesses. It acts as an entry point to Europe and is home to numerous European and geographic distribution centers in a variety of industries such as agriculture, style, and medical technology. The presence of two main ports (Schiphol Airport, and Rotterdam port) and the relationship between them, provide a unique opportunity for the logistics sectors of The Netherlands.

Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2026F- Driven by Change in Consumption Pattern of Consumers, Government Initiatives and Innovation of Advanced Technologies

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand E-Commerce Logistics Market– E-Commerce Orders and Deliveries are growing at a CAGR of 9.5% (2021-2026F) with Increasing Number of online shoppers and entrance of major retailers in Thailand. Technology will have a huge role to play in the sector as applications. AI and a horde of other devices like drones, electric vehicles, automated systems, high-tech security and efficient management systems have made the processes much easier for logistics companies as well as their clients.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-philippines-logistics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-2-2022p--2027f-owing-to-the-rapid-improvement-in-the-logistics-infrastructure-by-the-government-ken-research-301739128.html

SOURCE Ken Research