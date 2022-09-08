U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Fintech Players are Entering the Flourishing Prepaid Card Market

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.0%, increasing from US$3.21 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.86 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the Philippines. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

The rise of the cashless economy surged the prepaid card market in the Philippines in the last four to six quarters. According to the Q4 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, close to 38% of the consumers started using digital payment methods for the first time since the onset of Covid-19. Moreover, there have been efforts on the government's side to drive the country towards a cashless economy. For instance, for the financial inclusion of underserved populations, the Central Bank of the Philippines employed various micro-banking offices, e-money issuers, and remittance agents. Resultantly, the circulation of prepaid cards in the country also increased.

Fintech players are entering the flourishing prepaid card market in the Philippines

The Philippines has a massive unbanked population, with over two-thirds of the adult population - more than 50 million adults - without any bank account. This has invited leading fintech companies to enter the country with a focus on digital transformation as a strategic imperative.

  • India-based payments solution company, Pine Labs, announced in December 2020 that the company would be expanding its product offerings to the overseas market, including the Philippines, in 2021.

  • Moreover, the company acquired Qwikcilver, a gift card solutions company, in 2020, and the company will launch the prepaid payment instrument for Filipinos via its subsidiary company.

Prepaid card providers are adopting QR Ph for the Filipino merchants

Prepaid card providers are taking initiatives to transform the cash-heavy economy into a cash-lite, following the footsteps of the Central bank of the Philippines.

  • In April 2021, PayMaya, a digital wallet and prepaid card provider introduced QR Ph for its merchant partners.

  • With the new payment scheme, enterprises will offer consumers a convenient digital payment option as the merchants can accept QR payments regardless of their customers' bank or e-wallet accounts.

  • Similarly, consumers will experience more convenient transactions as they no longer need to have different apps to scan-to-pay a merchant's QR code.

  • PayMaya has rolled out the maximum number of QR Ph P2M acceptance points across its enterprise base. Notably, in November 2021, the company has more than 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, which include large companies, government agencies, as well MSMEs.

GrabPay partnered with Mastercard to launch digital prepaid card

  • In June 2021, super app, GrabPay, launched their GrabPay Card in the Philippines in partnership with Mastercard.

  • The digital GrabPay card will provide the users with secured card transactions, hassle-free online payments, and the opportunity to earn rewards.

  • The user can operate the GrabPay card via the Grab app.

Scope

Philippines Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

Philippines Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Philippines Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Philippines Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Philippines Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Philippines Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

Philippines General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Philippines Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Philippines Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Philippines Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Philippines Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Philippines Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Philippines Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lu7px2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


