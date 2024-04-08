Philippines Signals Rate Cut Delay If Inflation Risks Rise

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank, which kept the benchmark interest rate steady at a 17-year high on Monday, has signaled that monetary easing may be pushed back to early next year if inflation risks persist.

While Governor Eli Remolona indicated that another increase to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ target rate is unlikely, he said policymakers will only consider a cut next quarter if inflation behaves and economic growth weakens.

“If we were relatively dovish we might reduce rates in the third quarter, that would be no more than 25 basis points,” he told a briefing after announcing that the rate was kept at 6.5% for a fourth meeting. “But now we are feeling a bit more hawkish than before, so I would say that we’re not gonna do it in 3Q, we may do it down the road,” Remolona said.

Up until the February meeting, Remolona had guided the pivot to monetary easing to the second half of this year but recent data had given the governor reason to push back against imminent rate cuts. Since the previous meeting, rice inflation hit a fresh 15-year high while the peso has touched a five-month low against the dollar.

There’s been growing wariness among central banks that inflation may continue to be stubborn this year, as the El Nino drought hits farm output and geopolitical tensions push up oil prices. US policymakers have also signaled they are willing to wait for more evidence of decelerating inflation before acting, spurring weakness in emerging currencies that could stoke import costs.

The BSP revised its risk-adjusted inflation forecast for 2024 higher to 4% —putting it at the top end of the target range — and highlights the risk of authorities failing for a third year to keep price gains within goal. Overall inflation accelerated for a second month to 3.7% in March, with price pressures seen persisting until next quarter, or longer than BSP previously expected.

The peso has also faced a fresh bout of weakness along with other regional currencies, giving the central bank more reason to stand pat. It closed little changed against the dollar after touching a five-month low last week.

—Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

It’s more-hawkish hold Monday — and indication it would hike rates further if needed to anchor inflation expectations — suggests cuts are off the table for now. But the central bank also sees a route to cut rates as soon as the third quarter, depending on growth and inflation. On balance, the easing cycle looks more likely to start in 4Q24, rather than 3Q24 we expected previously.

—Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

Prospects of a slower economic growth have become more stark, with Governor Remolona saying on Monday that the recent tightening cycle continues to restrain demand and that a weak domestic performance will be a factor to consider a shift to accommodative rates.

Other highlights from the briefing:

BSP is monitoring if the recent peso weakness would pose a risk to the price stability in the near term, with Senior Assistant Governor Iluminada Sicat saying that too much depreciation could affect inflation expectations

Central bank is still figuring out the appropriate timing to lower banks’ reserve requirement ratio, and a triple R cut is unlikely in third quarter, Remolona says

