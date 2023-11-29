Philippines Starts Marketing Its Debut Dollar Islamic Bond
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has kicked off marketing of its first ever US-currency Islamic note as the country aims to expand its funding base and capitalize on a recent drop in dollar borrowing costs.
The Southeast Asian nation is offering a benchmark-sized, five-and-a-half year sukuk at 115 basis points, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said this week that the government expects to raise around $1 billion from the deal.
The Philippines is seeking to attract more Middle Eastern investors to its debt as it looks to fund a budget deficit and support economic growth. The deal follows on the heels of a $2 billion sale of Sharia-compliant notes by Indonesia earlier this month.
Spreads on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds have tightened to near historic lows in recent weeks, luring back regional borrowers to the US-currency debt market. Still, year-to-date issuance of such notes are running at a decade low, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Signs that the Federal Reserve may have concluded its tightening cycle have also helped push down yields over the last month.
--With assistance from Tassia Sipahutar.
