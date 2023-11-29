Advertisement
Philippines Starts Marketing Its Debut Dollar Islamic Bond

Harry Suhartono and Ameya Karve
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has kicked off marketing of its first ever US-currency Islamic note as the country aims to expand its funding base and capitalize on a recent drop in dollar borrowing costs.

The Southeast Asian nation is offering a benchmark-sized, five-and-a-half year sukuk at 115 basis points, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said this week that the government expects to raise around $1 billion from the deal.

The Philippines is seeking to attract more Middle Eastern investors to its debt as it looks to fund a budget deficit and support economic growth. The deal follows on the heels of a $2 billion sale of Sharia-compliant notes by Indonesia earlier this month.

Spreads on Asia investment-grade dollar bonds have tightened to near historic lows in recent weeks, luring back regional borrowers to the US-currency debt market. Still, year-to-date issuance of such notes are running at a decade low, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Signs that the Federal Reserve may have concluded its tightening cycle have also helped push down yields over the last month.

--With assistance from Tassia Sipahutar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

