Philippines Takes ‘Prudent Pause’ on Key Rate as Growth Rebounds

The Philippines central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4% Thursday, opting for what it described as a “prudent pause” to monitor how previous easing steps are filtering through to the economy.

The decision to keep rates steady -- predicted by all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- comes after economic growth rebounded to 6.2% in the third quarter from a four-year low of 5.5% in the three months through June. The economy is expected to grow 6% for the full year, Deputy Governor Francis Dakila told reporters after the decision, at the low end of the government’s 6%-7% target range.

Governor Benjamin Diokno “has kept the mantra of ‘data dependency’ in guiding his policy decisions and we expect him to monitor inflation forecasts and the economy’s overall growth momentum going forward,” Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Groep NV in Manila, said in a note after the decision. “Given a possible miss on the growth objective, we expect Governor Diokno to come out swinging in 2020 with up to 50 basis points worth of policy rate cuts to help bolster growth momentum.”

Bangko Sentral’s hold Thursday contrasts with Bank of Thailand’s decision last week to cut its benchmark rate to a record low. Bank Indonesia, which has cut rates by a full percentage point since June, is set to meet next week.

Diokno had signaled earlier this month that monetary easing is over for the year, saying authorities have done “more than enough” to support the economy. The central bank has cut its benchmark rate by 75 basis points since May and has announced 4 percentage points of cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratio, another stimulatory step.

Muted inflation adds to the bank’s room to pause as consumer prices rose just 0.8% last month, the slowest pace since April 2016. The central bank on Thursday lowered its full-year inflation forecast to 2.4%, from 2.5% previously, well within its 2%-4% target range. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% next year, Dakila told reporters, with risks tilted to the upside.

“With growth set to disappoint and inflation likely to remain weak, we expect more easing next year,” Capital Economics economist Alex Holmes wrote in a research note. “We think today’s hold marks a pause rather than an end to the easing cycle and we are sticking with our forecast for a further 50 basis points of cuts in 2020.“

