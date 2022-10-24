U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.25
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,147.00
    +24.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,388.00
    +29.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.60
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -0.83 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.30
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9600
    +1.3300 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,333.62
    +144.49 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.16
    +9.39 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,022.32
    +131.74 (+0.49%)
     

Philips to cut 4,000 jobs after medical equipment recall

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Dutch technology company Philips is seen at its company headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment maker Philips said on Monday it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organization in the wake of a massive recall that has slashed around 70% off its market value in the past year.

The company said it expected the reorganization to cost around 300 million euros ($295.41 million) in the coming quarters.

($1 = 1.0155 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kim Coghill)

