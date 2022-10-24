Philips to cut 4,000 jobs after medical equipment recall

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Dutch technology company Philips is seen at its company headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment maker Philips said on Monday it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organization in the wake of a massive recall that has slashed around 70% off its market value in the past year.

The company said it expected the reorganization to cost around 300 million euros ($295.41 million) in the coming quarters.

($1 = 1.0155 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kim Coghill)