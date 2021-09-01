Philips Hue lights can now sync with Spotify

Starting today, you'll be able to link your Philips Hue smart lights with your Spotify account. You can already make Hue lights dance to the music you're playing through the Hue Sync, which can capture anything you're listening to and translate it into a light script. This new feature, however, promises deeper integration and a "unique immersive" experience.

Upon linking your accounts, the Philips Hue app will extract the metadata from the song played through Spotify no matter the device. It will then use that information to create an advanced light script, which instructs your lights not just to dance to the beat of the song, but also to react based on its genre and mood. If you want to personalize the experience further, though, you can adjust the lights' brightness, intensity and color palette.

The Spotify integration feature is rolling out globally, but it's still only in its early access phase. You'll need to go to Explore in the Philips Hue app version 4.0 and tap the button in the Philips Hue + Spotify card to enable the new Sync tab. After that, simply follow the instructions on how to link your Spotify account. If you want to give it a try, take note that the feature will only work with color-capable Hue lights connected to a square-shaped, second-gen Hue Bridge.