U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.25
    +13.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,608.50
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.00
    +14.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    +0.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.18
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    +0.3040 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,632.02
    +345.43 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.90
    +37.31 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.21
    +48.51 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Philips Hue lights can now sync with Spotify

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Starting today, you'll be able to link your Philips Hue smart lights with your Spotify account. You can already make Hue lights dance to the music you're playing through the Hue Sync, which can capture anything you're listening to and translate it into a light script. This new feature, however, promises deeper integration and a "unique immersive" experience. 

Upon linking your accounts, the Philips Hue app will extract the metadata from the song played through Spotify no matter the device. It will then use that information to create an advanced light script, which instructs your lights not just to dance to the beat of the song, but also to react based on its genre and mood. If you want to personalize the experience further, though, you can adjust the lights' brightness, intensity and color palette.

The Spotify integration feature is rolling out globally, but it's still only in its early access phase. You'll need to go to Explore in the Philips Hue app version 4.0 and tap the button in the Philips Hue + Spotify card to enable the new Sync tab. After that, simply follow the instructions on how to link your Spotify account. If you want to give it a try, take note that the feature will only work with color-capable Hue lights connected to a square-shaped, second-gen Hue Bridge.

Philips Hue Spotify
Philips Hue Spotify

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's rumored iPhone satellite support may be for emergency calls and messages

    The rumored satellite features for future iPhones are reserved for emergency uses only, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

  • LinkedIn is shutting down its Stories feature after a year

    It turns out professionals aren't keen on disappearing videos after all.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 1st, 2021

    After Tuesday’s rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to kick off September on a positive footing.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • Technical Analyst Expects Bitcoin Bull Market Will Peak In October, Predicts Altcoins Will Triple If BTC Hits $100K

    What Happened: Kevin Wadsworth, technical analyst and co-founder of Northstar & Badcharts, has predicted this Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull market will reach its peak in October. In an interview with Kitco News on Monday, Wadsworth said he believes that the crypto bull market will likely conclude before the end of the year. “All the crypto charts I've been drawing and looking at vary a little bit in timing between the third week of September and some of them perhaps into mid-October or even late Oc

  • New Apple Watch reportedly running into production problems, delays

    The new Apple Watch is running into production problems that will likely result in delivery delays, according to new reports Tuesday.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano (ADA) completed IMHO its “more significant 3rd wave and embark[ed] on a correction to ideally around $2.25-2.55, depending on where the 3rd wave will top.” as anticipated last week.

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2021

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target a Return to $49,000. A Move Back to $48,500 Remains Key

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $49,000 would support a breakout afternoon.

  • Netgear's 5G mobile hotspot router with WiFi 6 is now available for $700

    If you often need to tether to get internet, Netgear has a very interesting new product — if you can afford it.

  • New Apple Watch With Larger Screen Suffers Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s upcoming smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, according to a person familiar with the situation. The device is expected to have a larger screen, alongside a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported. The upgrade has brought manufacturing challenges, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation isn’t public. The company is expected to un

  • Rattle raises $2.8M from Lightspeed and Sequoia to modernize enterprise sales stack

    This is a problem, as most employees at a mid-sized or large-sized firm spend a fourth to a third of their days on internal communication applications. Now a San Francisco-headquartered startup is attempting to build software that makes it much more convenient to engage with business services. Rattle is building a real-time and collaborative “connectivity tissue” to address the siloed nature of modern record-keeping and intelligence platforms, said Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous startup, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Why pigeons mean peril for satellite broadband

    Satellite internet is a key part of plans to fill broadband "not spots", but simple things can affect it.

  • NVIDIA's latest tech makes AI voices more expressive and realistic

    The voices on Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and other AI assistants are far ahead of old-school GPS devices, but they still lack the rhythms, intonation and other qualities that make speech sound, well, human. NVIDIA has unveiled new research and tools that can capture those natural speech qualities by letting you train the AI system with your own voice, the company announced at the Interspeech 2021 conference. To improve its AI voice synthesis, NVIDIA’s text-to-speech research team developed a model called RAD-TTS, a winning entry at an NAB broadcast convention competition to develop the most realistic avatar.

  • 5 super-popular headphones on Amazon that cost $25 or less

    Are you in search of new premium Bluetooth headphones on Amazon? If you’re willing to cough up some cash, there are some seriously impressive deals available right now. You should definitely check them out. The hottest sale by a massive margin slashes the prices of each and every one of Apple’s various AirPods Pro and … The post 5 super-popular headphones on Amazon that cost $25 or less appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Would Bring sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels to draw in sidelined investors.