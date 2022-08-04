U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Philips Norelco and Scott Cole, the Preeminent Voice of Esports, Partner to Help Esports Athletes Look and Feel Their Best

Partnership inspires gamers to use Philips Norelco OneBlade to shape, shave and show up as their best selves

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced a partnership with the premier voice of Esports, Scott Cole, to inspire gamers to look and feel their best.

Philips Norelco OneBlade
Philips Norelco OneBlade

Esports athletes are some of the most dedicated – and now, some of the most visible – competitors in the sports world, as their games are viewed by hundreds of millions of people globally each year. Philips Norelco is helping competitors and commentators alike seamlessly achieve their desired looks so they can play with confidence and focus their energy on performance. Enter OneBlade: a versatile grooming tool designed to trim, edge or shave any length and type of hair.

"Esports athletes have traditionally stayed behind the scenes, but as gaming's popularity skyrockets, we're seeing personalities like Scott Cole take center stage," said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "Scott is one of the most visible faces and influential voices in Esports. Philips Norelco is here to encourage his many fans and followers to show up looking and feeling their best, so they can keep their focus on the competition."

In the Esports world, Scott Cole is known for many things, like his influential play-by-play calls heard by millions and his trademark trimmed facial hair. He uses Philips Norelco OneBlade as part of his grooming routine.

"I use Philips Norelco OneBlade to freshen up my look whether I'm on the screen or off because looking and feeling my best helps me get my head in the game. Many of the athletes I know say the same thing," said Scott Cole. "My grooming routine is simple and quick thanks to OneBlade. My beard can get pretty long and scruffy, but OneBlade trims any length of hair and doesn't shave too close to my skin, so I don't have to deal with cuts or nicks. I can achieve a fresh look without spending too much time in the mirror, so I can show up as my best self when representing the Esports community. I'm proud to partner with Philips Norelco to underscore the importance of self-care for those important moments."

Philips Norelco expanded its Philips Norelco OneBlade portfolio earlier this year with the launch of Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave, a tool for guys who are just starting to shave. It's designed to be tough on hair, gentle on skin, and to keep nicks, cuts and burns at bay.

To learn more about Philips Norelco OneBlade, visit the product's website here, and follow Scott Cole's Twitch channel, Twitter or podcast the Scott Cole Show to learn more about his partnership with Philips Norelco.

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Scott Cole
Scott Cole
Philips Norelco (PRNewsfoto/Philips Norelco)
Philips Norelco (PRNewsfoto/Philips Norelco)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-norelco-and-scott-cole-the-preeminent-voice-of-esports-partner-to-help-esports-athletes-look-and-feel-their-best-301599321.html

SOURCE Philips Norelco

