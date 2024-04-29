Philips will pay $1.1 billion to resolve US lawsuits over breathing machines that expel debris

MATTHEW PERRONE
2 min read
0
In this article:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medical device maker Philips said Monday it will pay $1.1 billion to settle hundreds of personal injury lawsuits in the U.S. over its defective sleep apnea machines, which have been subject to a massive global recall.

The Dutch manufacturer did not admit any fault and said it reached the agreement to resolve any uncertainty over the cases. The payout also includes medical monitoring claims from patients who used the company's devices and could be exposed to future risks.

Philips has recalled more than 5 million of breathing machines since 2021 because their internal foam can break down over time, leading users to inhale tiny particles and fumes while they sleep. Efforts to repair or replace the machines have been plagued by delays that have frustrated regulators and patients in the U.S. and other countries.

Monday's announcement is another step toward resolving one of the biggest medical device recalls in the industry's history, which has dragged on for nearly three years.

Philips shares rose more than 35% to a one-year high on the news.

Earlier this month the company reached a settlement with the U.S. government that requires an overhaul of how it manufactures of sleep apnea devices. The agreement also requires the company to replace or reimburse patients for recalled machines.

Most of the devices recalled are continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines. They force air through a mask to keep mouth and nasal passageways open during sleep.

Company CEO Roy Jakobs said in a statement the recent settlements are "significant milestones and provide further clarity on the way forward for Philips.”

The FDA’s website warns patients that the risks of ingesting the sound-dampening foam could include headache, asthma, allergic reactions and more serious problems.

An FDA inspection of Philips’ Pennsylvania offices in the fall of 2021 uncovered a spate of red flags, including emails suggesting the company was warned of the problem with its foam six years before the recall.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • ISS recommends shareholders vote against BlackRock CEO's pay proposal

    The proxy advisor said Fink's pay package totaling roughly $27 million for the year is higher than the industry's median pay for CEOs. "While the majority of equity awards are based on clearly disclosed multi-year goals that appear reasonably rigorous, there are significant concerns regarding the process used to determine annual cash incentive awards," ISS said in a report. Fink, who co-founded BlackRock in 1988, has been under scrutiny in recent years over the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, with lawmakers in the Republican camp accusing it of over-emphasizing sustainability issues.

  • Supreme Court rejects Musk appeal over tweets that must be approved by Tesla

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Elon Musk over a settlement with securities regulators that requires him to get approval in advance of some tweets that relate to Tesla, the electric vehicle company he leads. The justices did not comment in leaving in place lower-court rulings against Musk, who complained that the requirement amounts to “prior restraint” on his speech in violation of the First Amendment. The case stems from tweets Musk posted in 2018 in which he claimed he had secured funding to take Tesla private.

  • Deutsche Bank Stock Sinks After It Warns of $1.4 Billion Hit From Postbank Takeover

    Deutsche Bank shares dropped Monday after the German lender said it may have to pay up to 1.3 billion euros, or about $1.4 billion, to shareholders in a rival bank it bought more than a decade ago. Deutsche Bank's long-depressed stock has rallied this year as it has vowed to reward shareholders, a pledge underpinned by healthy profit generation. The matter is tied to Postbank, which Deutche Bank bought in several steps starting in 2008.

  • BYD Earnings Rise 11% But China EV Giant Falls Short Of Views

    BYD's Q1 earnings rose 11% vs. a year earlier, but fell 47% vs. Q4 and missed views. The China EV giant's sales are rebounding due to price cuts.

  • Tesla Stock Jumps As Elon Musk Scores FSD Wins In China Visit

    Tesla jumped after reportedly winning tentative approval to introduce Full Self-Driving (FSD) in China after Elon Musk made a surprise visit Sunday.

  • Protests Are Upending Cherished Rituals at $100,000 Elite Colleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Pomp and circumstance are giving way to rage and riot shields.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsSupreme Court Rejects Musk’s ‘Twitter Sitter’ Appeal in SEC WinFrom the Ivy League to the University of California, administrators are reevaluati

  • Boeing Looks to Sell Bonds After Reporting Cash Burn

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is looking to issue around $8 billion of debt in as many as six parts, its first bond sale since the planemaker reported a quarterly loss and $3.9 billion of cash burn, and Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit rating to a step above junk. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Int

  • Starbucks lays out promises ahead of its Q2 report, but key issues remain unaddressed

    Starbucks laid out five promises ahead of its second quarter earnings aimed at improving results for its employees, customers, farmers, and shareholders.

  • Tesla Stock Jumps After Elon Musk's Trip to China

    Shares in Tesla (TSLA) surged in morning trading, after Chief Executive Elon Musk secured a crucial victory on a quickfire trip to China. Beijing signaled its blessing for Tesla to roll out its advanced driver-assistance service in China, the carmaker’s second-biggest market.

  • Musk Wins China’s Backing for Tesla’s Driver-Assistance Service

    Tentative approval for the software feature follows Musk’s surprise visit to Beijing and marks a crucial victory in his push to reignite Tesla’s growth.