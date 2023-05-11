This Philips Premium air fryer deal is the lowest price we've ever seen

Philips Premium air fryer deal: Get it for $113.99 at Amazon today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift that will actually arrive before Sunday, May 14? The versatile Philips Premium air fryer is currently on sale at Amazon and includes one-day delivery for Amazon Prime members. We gave this air fryer an Editor's Choice award for its crispy finishes and huge capacity. Mom can easily whip up crispy tofu, crunchy sweet potato fries and chicken wings with this air fryer deal.

$113.99 at Amazon (Save $16)

➤Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale: Get the buds for the lowest price we've seen all year

The Philips Premium air fryer is on sale at Amazon for one of the lowest prices we've seen. The black version is 12% off, meaning it can be yours for under $115. If you're new to the world of air fryers, they basically work like convection ovens, but add a small amount of oil, frying with significantly less oil than traditional fryers, meaning that they'll give you results that are much less fatty.

➤Mother's Day 2023 is this Sunday: Shop the 80+ best sales at HexClad, Macy's and Apple

Our reviewer loved the large size of the Premium air fryer. They were able to fit three pounds of potatoes and air fry them all beautifully, making it the perfect family-size small appliance. It's also simple to use, with no preheat time and mechanical controls so mom barely has to lift a finger.

If your mom loves everything about frying except for the fat, then the Philips Premium is a great Mother's Day gift idea. Get it now at its lowest price on Amazon since 2020.

$113.99 at Amazon (Save $16)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Philips Premium air fryer deal: $113 at Amazon for Mother's Day