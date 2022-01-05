U.S. markets closed

Philips Sound to debut new sports and high-end headphones plus new AV products at Pepcom's Digital Experience, CES2022

·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV USA – the company responsible for the sales & marketing of Philips Sound products - will be unveiling a new range of premium and sports audio products under the Philips, Philips Sports and Philips Fidelio brands at the pre CES, Pepcom Digital Experience - one of the largest gatherings during the show, designed to give the leading consumer electronics journalists and influencers a sneak preview of the most exciting new products.

  • Pepcom marks the first public demonstration of the soon-to-launch T1 wireless headphones

  • Offers premium audio experience, a hallmark of all Philips Fidelio products, with the best balance between outstanding audio and exceptional build quality and design to ensure the maximum ownership experience

  • Shares the Fidelio signature sound offering a warm, natural midrange, deep yet accurate bass and an overall listening experience that is rich in detail

  • Highest quality, full range audio performance is the result of advanced two-way design that combines the deep, detailed bass of a large 10mm dynamic driver with fast and detailed response of a specially optimized, small and very efficient balanced armature module

Fidelio L3 wireless over-ear ANC headphones

  • Multi-award-winning headphones offering a unique combination of superb audio performance, excellent passive-noise-isolation, exceptional active-noise-cancellation and the ultimate luxurious build and finish.

  • Top audio performance is reached by the inclusion of large 40mm, bespoke drivers. The Philips Fidelio L3 has a four-mic Hybrid ANC system, with the key criteria of being able to offer the maximum level of noise cancellation without changing the timing & musicality.

  • Ultra-reliable connectivity is available via Bluetooth 5.0, with exceptional wireless audio quality obtained by compatibility with the Qualcomm aptX HD codec. The L3 also offers Hi-Res Audio playback via a supplied detachable audio cable.

Philips Fidelio wireless AV platform

  • New for 2022 and one of the highlights of the Philips Sound exhibit with a preview of the first audio and video products from the range, due to be launched later in 2022.

  • The series will start with the new Fidelio FB1 wireless soundbar, the FW1 wireless subwoofer and the FS1bookshelf sized wireless speaker.

Philips Go Sports

  • Philips has also enjoyed huge success with its GO range of dedicated Sports Headphones, designed for active lifestyles with their combination of comfort, ruggedness, water resistance and great sound outdoors and on-the-go.

  • Pepcom will see the debut of the unique A7507 'hybrid' true wireless ANC headphones offering exceptional sound quality thanks to a combination of ultra-stiff, ultra-light weight, low distortion and highly accurate graphene coated drivers.

  • The hybrid specification of the A7505 includes bone conducting microphones to allow crystal clear call quality.

  • The Go Sports range will be expanded to include Sports Audio with the introduction of the S4807 & S7807 portable Bluetooth speakers.

  • The S7807 offers a huge sound from relatively compact enclosure thanks two 31mm mid-high drivers, a dedicated 70mm woofer with a passive radiator for deep bass with 40 Watts of power and 24 hours of playtime.

  • The smaller S4807 features two 31mm mid-high drivers and two passive radiators plus 10 Watts of power and 12 hours of playtime.

Also on demo at the Pepcom Digital Experience are two products as part of the Philips TV & Sound Wireless Home System which is based on DTS® Play-Fi® technology and streams high-quality audio over standard wi-fi networks.

Philips W6205 wireless speaker

  • Offers a large-scale performance, projected far beyond the confines of the speaker cabinet

  • 1" soft dome tweeter and a 3.5" woofer supported by two passive bass radiators that adopt Philips unique, patented multi-suspension driver system to offer the maximum bass extension, all working with an impressive 40W of power onboard.

Philips TAB8905 Soundbar

  • 3.1.2 channel configuration including two Dolby Atmos Elevation drivers,

  • 360W of power

  • Wireless active subwoofer

  • HDMI e-ARC connectivity

Pepcom takes place January 4, 2022 from 7-10pm Pacific Standard Time at the Mirage Events Center at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas.

To learn more about the wide variety of Philips Sound products, visit www.philips.com/sound & www.philips.com/soundbars.

About TPV USA
TPV USA is the North American division of TP Vision, a wholly-owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), a global authority in the world of audio-visual digital entertainment.

TPV USA is a key consumer electronics provider, specifically audio entertainment. TPV USA is concentrated on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded audio products. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

CONTACT: Jordyn Volk
(916) 501-8445
CURUSPhilipsSound@CurrentGlobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-sound-to-debut-new-sports-and-high-end-headphones-plus-new-av-products-at-pepcoms-digital-experience-ces2022-301454133.html

SOURCE TPV USA

