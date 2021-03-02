Philips spotlights new integrated informatics and system solutions to drive workflow optimization and advance precision diagnosis at ECR 2021

Technician looking at screen

Philips Collaboration Live for Tele-Ultrasound

Philips’ Radiology Operations Command Center



March 2, 2021

Expanded Philips Radiology Workflow Suite features new, AI-enabled solutions to streamline workflows across the entire imaging enterprise

Solutions integrate and automate workflow to help improve efficiency and clinical confidence to enable earlier and more definitive diagnosis

Philips’ portfolio of award-winning diagnostic systems and interventional solutions will be featured in a unique virtual ECR experience

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its participation in the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual event, March 3-7, 2021, where the company will feature new and enhanced diagnostic and interventional solutions that further expand its Radiology Workflow Suite, connecting data, technology and people across the imaging enterprise. In furthering its commitment to workflow optimization, Philips will present how connected, smart systems and simpler, more efficient workflows can help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance the patient & provider experience.

In 2020, the amount of health data surpassed 2,000 extabytes [1], while the number of radiology exams with advanced modalities increased by 43% [2]. Despite advances in technology, radiology services continue to struggle to connect workflows to support patients and staff with the information and tools they need to provide the right care in the right sequence at the right time. Moreover, repeat, low-value, and unnecessary imaging exams cost as much as EUR 10 billion annually [3]. The situation has been further exacerbated by COVID-19, where radiology departments are challenged to combine exams and procedures for patients with cancer, heart disease, and other conditions, while continuing to support critical care for COVID patients.

Story continues

Integrated, smart solutions for more confident decision-making

The effective capture, analysis and reporting of data is at the core of modern diagnosis. At ECR 2021, Philips will showcase integrated, end-to-end solutions designed to provide more informed and confident decision-making. With the challenges of COVID-19 adding to existing stress on imaging departments, Philips has furthered its commitment to a “systems view” of imaging, focused on the specific challenges that patients, staff, clinicians, and administrators experience at each phase of the imaging pathway. Innovative solutions address system-wide challenges through the integration, digitization, and virtualization of the radiology workflow.

“By combining the power of imaging with insights from integrated diagnostics and AI, we can deliver diagnostic studies right the first time and optimize workflows to support staff efficiency, operational excellence, and continuous performance improvement,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis, at Philips. “At ECR, we will further demonstrate how Philips’ radiology workflow solutions are integrating complex data and analytics capabilities to inform timely, contextual diagnostic decision-making to guide caregivers and patients through more precise, personalized care pathways for better patient outcomes. This is the real promise of precision diagnosis.”

New solutions supporting Philips Radiology Workflow Suite at ECR

Philips will debut new technologies supporting its vendor-agnostic Radiology Workflow Suite at ECR, alongside its robust portfolio of clinically optimized diagnostic and interventional solutions. Philips Radiology Workflow Suite helps drive clinical and operational efficiency across all phases of the diagnostic enterprise, from scheduling and preparation, to image acquisition and data interpretation, to reporting and care pathway selection and treatment. New and enhanced solutions supporting Philips Radiology Workflow Suite include:

Philips Collaboration Live for Tele-Ultrasound. Provides real-time remote access to streamline communication and real-time support. Expanded access allows for better collaboration to treat patients. Clinicians have the flexibility to use text, voice call, screen sharing, webcam feed and remote system control to deliver remote consults to the exam room for real-time consults on complex exams.

Philips Engage . Remote patient management digital solution provides a clear overview of the patient’s available health information. The portal offers insight into files and treatment progress, allowing healthcare providers to do screenings, measure results, make video calls, chat, and prepare interventions for the patient.

Philips Clinical Pathways for Lung and Prostate Cancer . As cancer treatment becomes more complex and expensive, integrated oncology, pathology and genomics solutions enable end-to-end oncology care. From molecular diagnostics to therapy options, Philips Clinical Pathways streamline oncology care across the patient journey.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center . The industry’s first vendor-agnostic, multi-modality radiology virtual imaging command center to enable real-time, remote collaboration between technologists, radiologists and imaging operations teams across multiple sites via private, secure telepresence capabilities.

Philips takes a holistic approach to integrating AI across its Precision Diagnosis portfolio, both for image processing and interpretation and for image acquisition, where automated and AI-enabled ‘smart workflows’ can increase efficiency and boost clinical confidence for system operators. Philips’ commitment to integrating data, AI, and analytics solutions supports its growing ecosystem approach, benefitting customers and the patients they serve. At ECR Philips is also showcasing innovations to enhance productivity and clinical confidence in diagnostic X-ray.

Spotlight on innovative Diagnostic Systems and Interventional Solutions

In addition to the new technology introductions supporting the Radiology Workflow Suite during ECR, Philips will showcase the latest innovations across its comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solution. These include:

Precise Suite with AI for the Philips Incisive CT. The solution combines advances in AI reconstruction techniques and camera-based workflow, for motion-free cardiac scans and interventional procedures. Philips Incisive enhances the CT experience for patients and staff while controlling costs across the organization to help meet the most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals.

Philips enterprise imaging solutions , including its Vendor-Neutral Image Viewer (Vue Motion), KLAS Research’s 2021 Best in KLAS Universal Viewer (Imaging) award winner , and Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace, IntelliSpace Portal 12, honored with a EuroMinnie Award in the Best New Radiology Software category.

Philips’ next-generation Azurion image-guided therapy platform marks an important step forward in optimizing clinical and operational lab performance and expanding the role of image-guided interventions in the treatment of patients. An industry first, the advanced image-guided therapy platform now integrates control of imaging, IVUS (Intravascular Ultrasound), physiology, hemodynamic and informatics applications, as well as intuitive control of the gantry, at the tableside, allowing clinicians to control all compatible applications from a single touchscreen and helping to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time.

Philips virtual experience and symposia sessions at ECR 2021

From March 3 to March 7, visitors to the Philips 3D virtual ECR environment can access the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips, including interactive product demos streamed live from the Philips Customer Experience Center in Best, the Netherlands. Unique this year, Philips is also teaming with European Society of Radiology to create content airing on the ECR main TV channel to discuss ‘Creating Workflows of support across the imaging enterprise,’ featuring first-hand accounts of the impact disconnected systems have on the day-to-day lives of patients and clinicians. Philips will also host two symposia sessions during ECR addressing critical areas of challenge and opportunity for radiology leaders:

How imaging meets the challenges of COVID-19, today and into the future

► Thursday, March 4 | 8:00 - 9:00 CET



Smart Workflows: Improving imaging productivity and clinical confidence with AI

► Friday, March 5 | 9:15 - 10:15 CET

For more information on Philips’ new portfolio of diagnostic and interventional solutions and AI-enabled applications to enhance radiology workflows at ECR 2021, visit www.philips.com/ecr and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the event.

Philips’ triple duty of care and sustainability commitments

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight how interconnected the world’s social, economic and environmental challenges are. Philips remains fully focused on delivering against its triple duty of care: meeting critical customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, and ensuring business continuity. The company is deeply committed to doing business responsibly and sustainably, recently meeting its ‘Healthy people, sustainable planet targets,’ as one of the first health technology companies in the world to become fully carbon neutral in its operations. With the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change exposing the risks in terms of people’s health and access to quality healthcare, Philips is committed to building inclusive and resilient healthcare systems, while reducing its dependency on natural resources.

[1] https://med.stanford.edu/content/dam/sm/sm-news/documents/StanfordMedicineHealthTrendsWhitePaper2017.pdf

[2] https://www.statnews.com/2018/10/19/consolidation-hurting-hospital-supply-chain-costs/

[3] https://www.reactiondata.com/report/unnecessary-imaging/

