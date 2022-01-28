U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,012.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,071.50
    +84.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.50
    -11.80 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.38
    -1.58 (-4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6060
    +0.3040 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,574.14
    -6.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    828.04
    +8.54 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.82
    -68.49 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Philips and University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel sign 10-year partnership to advance patient care

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philips International B.V.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHG
  • RYLPF

University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel

January 28, 2022

  • Major German University Hospital secures long-term access to the latest health technology through renewal of diagnostic and image-guided therapy solutions

  • Philips to deliver new and upgraded hybrid operating room and interventional suites

  • Agreement includes training and education for hospital’s clinicians and medical technologists

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel (Brandenburg, Germany) have signed a 10-year strategic partnership to renew and expand the hospital’s diagnostic and therapy options through the delivery of advanced technology solutions. The approximately EUR 18 million agreement includes the supply of diagnostic imaging solutions including ultrasound, MR and mobile X-ray, as well as image-guided therapy suites and patient monitoring solutions. The long-term cooperation will provide University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel with optimum flexibility and a needs-based approach to technology selection and financing.

"We have decided to partner with Philips in order to ensure high-quality, economical medical care for the population of our region into the future," said Gabriele Wolter, Managing Director of University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel. “Our joint activities will go well beyond device procurement and financing. There will be a uniform operating philosophy across devices and departments for renewal of our equipment inventory. In this way, we can speed up processes, minimize operating errors, and make its use easier throughout the clinic.”

With around 500 beds, University Hospital Brandenburg an der Havel provides specialist care both locally and nationally for around 26,000 inpatients and 48,000 ambulatory patients in 15 specialized clinics. With medical excellence, innovative therapies and interdisciplinary teams, more than 2,000 employees work toward a common goal: ensuring first-class treatment quality by linking teaching, research and patient care.

Advanced diagnostic and therapy options, together with a modern standardized equipment inventory, are an important part of the hospital’s development for the future. A significant strategic element of the agreement with Philips is enhancement of the hospital’s vascular and cardiology specialist services. This includes the upgrading of two existing interventional suites for cardiac and vascular procedures and installation of a new hybrid operating room equipped with Philips’ Image-Guided Therapy System - Azurion - for minimally-invasive interventions. Minimally invasive techniques offer significant benefits for healthcare systems and patients, including reduced patient trauma (less patient risk), shorter recovery times and hospital stays (faster patient throughput), and lower health care costs.

"The aim of our cooperation is to take a holistic approach to the design and organization of healthcare along the full treatment pathways in the hospital, with our top priorities being improving outcomes, enhancing the patient and staff experience, and reducing the cost of care," said Heiko Borwieck, Health Systems Sales Leader, Philips Germany.

Well-trained medical and nursing staff are an important part of comprehensive patient care. Philips’ ICARUS learning academy for medical and technical staff will be integrated into the hospital’s existing training and education program as part of the cooperation. Combining digital and face-to-face teaching methods, the platform will allow the hospital’s radiology team to be trained individually or in groups, independent of their location. The aim is to meet the daily challenges of the radiology workplace through the training of all employees so that the hospital can deliver a high-quality standard of care.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 631 639 916
Email: mark.groves@philips.com

Annette Halstrick
PR Manager Health Systems
Philips GmbH DACH
Phone: +49 152 2280 0529
Email: annette.halstrick@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • TG Therapeutics Falls 30% As CEO Discloses Partial Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trials

    TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) CEO Michael Weiss said that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on some combination candidate studies for leukemia and lymphoma. Speaking at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, Weiss disclosed that FDA placed partial holds on studies of the U2 combination UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Weiss noted that the updated overall survival (OS) prelimin

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers in 2022

    These two clinical-stage biotechs have major upcoming catalysts that could catapult their shares higher.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were crashing 32.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Opko and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced after the market close on Jan. 21, 2022 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FAD) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Regulatory Filing for approval of human growth hormone somatrogon. The FDA's decision was surprising considering that the human growth hormone has already received approvals in several other countries.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • 'Just wear a mask and don't tell anyone': Workplaces are filling up with sick employees

    Short-staffed employers are pressuring workers to stay on the job while feeling sick or with COVID-19. CDC guidance and testing disparities aren't helping.

  • Doctors Explain What a Dry Cough Actually Feels Like for COVID-19

    A dry cough is a common symptom of COVID-19, in addition to signs like fever and shortness of breath. Here’s what a dry cough means, and when to see a doctor.

  • Dr. Fauci Says Here's When Normal Might Return

    COVID deaths are surging. "The seven day average daily deaths are about 2,200 per day, which is an increase of about 21%," said the CDC Chief yesterday. So how can you stay safe? And when can we get back to normal? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke yesterday to address just that. Read on for 7 life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure

  • Recently acquired medical group finally nears completion of delayed new wellness center

    A wellness facility which had been on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic finally is nearing completion north of Orlando International Airport. DNF Medical Centers — part of Miami-based CareMax Inc. (Nasdaq: CMAX) — is building a 4,038-square-foot senior center at 5552 E. Grant St. in Orlando. The location is part of a complex that includes two other DNF buildings and a building that hosts offices for Orlando Health Physician Associates.

  • N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

    N95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 variants like omicron. Here's where to buy N95 masks online from 3M, Project N95 and more.

  • People Without a Booster Will Be Barred From This, as of March 1

    Omicron has certainly thrown down a new set of challenges fighting the pandemic, but research is now showing that booster shots are highly effective at protecting against the variant. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan. 21 found that the extra dose was 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from COVID-19 and 82 percent effective at preventing emergency room and urgent care visits with the virus. Now, similar to how some health officials an

  • Is the omicron variant Mother Nature’s way of vaccinating the masses and curbing the pandemic?

    Preliminary research suggests that the omicron variant may potentially induce a robust immune response. Olga Siletskaya/Moment via Getty ImagesIn the short time since the omicron variant was identified in South Africa in November 2021, researchers have quickly learned that it has three unique characteristics: It spreads efficiently and quickly, it generally causes milder disease than previous variants and it may confer strong protection against other variants such as delta. This has many people

  • Free N95 Masks Available At NJ CVS, Walmart And Walgreens Soon

    Federal officials are working with CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and more to bring free N95 masks in varying sizes to New Jersey stores this week.

  • San Francisco Eases Masking; EU Backs Pfizer Pill: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco removed an indoor mask mandate for offices and gyms, provided people prove they are up to date on vaccinations and boosters, starting Feb. 1. Oklahoma hit record hospitalizations, as U.S. infections trend downward and fatalities trend up. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Ma

  • Pandemic tensions deepen in Florida as DeSantis digs in

    Few states have received as much scrutiny throughout the pandemic as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected many of the safety measures recommended by health officials while also downplaying the efficacy of vaccines.

  • How Much Do Masks Really Cost? From Cloth to KN95, Here’s a Price Breakdown

    As COVID-19 pandemic-related regulations continue to evolve, it's likely that masks will stay in our lives for a while. Recent spikes in Omicron variant cases are causing health officials to rethink...

  • Immunocore gets FDA approval for cell therapy targeting melanoma

    Kimmtrak is the first T cell receptor therapeutic, and first treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma, approved by the federal agency. Immunocore, a British biotech firm, has U.S. operations in Conshohocken.

  • Biogen lays out plans for confirmatory study of Alzheimer's drug

    The Cambridge drugmaker has laid out ambitious plans for its FDA-required confirmatory trial of its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The plans include a diverse patient cohort, as well as new endpoints designed to rate patients' levels of cognitive impairment.

  • ‘The worst day of my life’: Woman who got sick after being exposed to escaped monkeys actually has Covid

    ‘I was exposed to the monkeys and exposed to people with COVID. It was the worst day of my life,’ she said