Phill Casaus: Spaceport dream still has wings

Nov. 25—I suspect someone will build a statue to Bill Richardson someday, a bow to the late governor's personality, power and persistence.

Love him or loathe him, he changed the angle from which New Mexico was viewed — and sometimes, viewed itself.

But if you're really interested in accurate historical perspective and long-lasting influence, place the sculpture of Billy Rich not in an obvious location — Santa Fe nor Albuquerque — but in the dust of Southern New Mexico, where Spaceport America is housed.

The "vision thing" that Richardson trumpeted — and others could not deny — lives down there.

The spaceport is one of those roll-the-dice gambles that only Richardson could come up with. It made little sense to most of us when it was proposed and muscled into reality; its critics say it makes no sense now. Their skepticism is fueled by the recent news Virgin Galactic, the company with which the facility is closely associated, recently announced layoffs and a pause in its flight schedule.

Sure, that hurts. But here's the reality of the spaceport: It's here to stay. And the future of space is way bigger than Virgin Galactic.

The CEO of Spaceport America, Scott McLaughlin, has basically been saying that since he got the job, not merely in the days since Virgin Galactic made its announcement earlier this month. The bet, the investment, on the facility is in the long run — years and decades from now.

"I sometimes feel like Sisyphus, having to sell that," he said earlier this month. "And I know that the other executive directors have had to sell the same thing. And when I say 'sell,' I don't mean it sell it disingenuously. You know, the fact is that technology evolution is not very well predicted, right?"

Well, yeah. And so goes the boulder, uphill.

I'm not a science guy, but almost every new technology, and then industry, has progressed in fits and starts since someone was crazy enough to invent the former and wise enough to monetize the latter. The automobile was a dream. So was the portable computer. For that matter, so was the airplane. Decades later, they're all pretty much a punch-a-button-and-go proposition.

Story continues

McLaughlin's go-to metaphor is the train, recalling a time when only the wealthy took that mode of transportation when a bridge crossing was as foreboding and thrilling as today's flights on Virgin or Space X.

McLaughlin does not dismiss Virgin Galactic's importance: The company has a wide reach, a track record, and thanks to Richard Branson, a strangely magnetic hold on the imagination of media. But the facility's long-term relevance will be determined by technology, not a single tenant. Less known are the many developers who are looking at different applications for high-altitude travel or orbital flight, and probably a lot of other offshoots.

What's certain is this: In a world increasingly crowded, the only place left to go is up — way up. And while it's not exactly John F. Kennedy's New Frontier — we've been in space for more than 60 years, even before JFK — it's the only frontier that remains.

Meanwhile, there's a free-for-all on the ground: a lot of states want in on what's next. Spaceport America's success or failure may be tied to what kind of niche it can carve out in the melee, because there is competition from coast to coast. What McLaughlin sells to the industry is an almost limitless amount of good weather, a perfect location — a Space Valley of like-minded entities from El Paso to Colorado — and the fact that there's actually facility in place, out here in little ol' New Mexico. In other words, the spaceport exists.

Waiting for the future to arrive isn't always easy, and it also leaves the concept open to critics who question exactly what New Mexico gets from Richardson's big gamble. Those grumbles and murmurs are heard every time a Virgin Galactic makes a business decision.

On his weekly podcast the other day, Republican Party chairman Steve Pearce, Mr. Vision (cough), called the initial push for space a "publicity ruse," and all but predicted Virgin Galactic's departure from New Mexico.

All McLaughlin can do is listen patiently and remind people tomorrow always comes.

"It seems to me that even before it became a reality, Spaceport America was really about convincing — whether it was legislators, taxpayers, media, anybody — to be patient with this. The technology and the need would eventually come and make it, you know, sort of what the vision was gonna be," he said. "It was gonna be a major player."

Clearly, those days still haven't arrived. But in 10, 20, 30 years I'm still betting McLaughlin is right. The Spaceport is going to matter. And when that happens, I hope someone is assigned to maintain Richardson's statue. He had stars in his eyes. Not dust.

Phill Casaus is editor of The New Mexican.