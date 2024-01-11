This Phillips 66 Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Phillips 66 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Gregory Hayes for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$97.75 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$129. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Phillips 66 Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Phillips 66 insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$141m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phillips 66 Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Phillips 66 shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Phillips 66 insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Phillips 66 (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

