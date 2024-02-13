Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Dividend Will Be $1.05

Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) investors are due to receive a payment of $1.05 per share on 1st of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Phillips 66's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Phillips 66's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 15.4% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 33%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Phillips 66 Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.25 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $4.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See Phillips 66's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Phillips 66 has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.6% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Phillips 66's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Phillips 66 has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

