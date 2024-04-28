Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) stock up by 8.9% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Phillips 66's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Phillips 66 is:

19% = US$5.9b ÷ US$32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Phillips 66's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Phillips 66 seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 34% seen over the past five years by Phillips 66. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Phillips 66's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 37% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PSX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Phillips 66 Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Phillips 66 has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that it has the remaining 83% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Phillips 66 is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Phillips 66 has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 32% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Phillips 66's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

