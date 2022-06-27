Phillips Edison & Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to issue its second quarter earnings release after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. PECO plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the same link. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

PECO’s earnings release and quarterly financial supplement are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well- occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of March 31, 2022, PECO manages 290 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.8 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

