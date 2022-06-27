U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.11
    -11.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,438.26
    -62.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,524.55
    -83.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.89
    +2.27 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    +0.0690 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4740
    +0.3040 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,915.44
    -441.69 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    -6.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Phillips Edison & Company Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PECO
Phillips Edison &amp; Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to issue its second quarter earnings release after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. PECO plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the same link. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

PECO’s earnings release and quarterly financial supplement are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well- occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of March 31, 2022, PECO manages 290 shopping centers, including 269 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.8 million square feet across 31 states, and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Kim Green, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 538-4380
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Nike beats on earnings, company board authorizes $188 billion buyback program

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at Nike's stock following its Q4 earnings beat, along with its share buyback program its company board announced.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Nike Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Why Amazon Stock Slid Today

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was falling today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be pulling back from the stock today after its shares climbed nearly 10% last week, as they assess the risk of a potential economic slowdown. Investors temporarily got excited about some stocks last week, pushing up the Nasdaq Composite by about 7.4%, but that excitement appears to have tapered off today.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • “I Dare All Meme Stock Maniacs”: Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cliff Asness’ short position on AMC and his top 10 stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Asness portfolio, go directly to Cliff Asness’ Short Position on AMC and His Top 5 Picks. 2022 is not the year of meme stocks, the darlings of […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A strange thing is happening on Wall Street: After months of falling stock prices and rising pessimism, some respected analysts are predicting that technology stocks have bottomed. Analysts expect it to generate an earnings per share of $3.44 this year and $4.53 next year.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Juul Ban: Here's What Altria Investors Need to Know

    The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a ban, blocking electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs from selling its products in the United States. The decision could mark a painful end to the disastrous saga for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which bought a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in late 2018. Altria's stock responded to the move by dropping near its 52-week low, but the ban of Juul isn't necessarily the blow to Altria the market is acting like it is.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.