Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
·2 min read
Phillips Edison &amp; Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after the market close. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phillipsedison.com. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call to discuss results, which will be webcast on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 210-4659

International Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0383

Conference ID: 2035308

Webcast: Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link. Webcasts are archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website.

Connect with PECO:

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of September 30, 2022, PECO manages 290 shopping centers, including 270 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Kimberly Green, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399
kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations
(513) 746-2594
shout@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.


