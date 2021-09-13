U.S. markets closed

Phillips Edison & Company to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Host Results Presentation

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to issue its third quarter earnings release after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. PECO plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the results presentation.

Results Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 691-1115

International Dial-In Number: (929) 517-0921

Conference ID: 6066695

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6mhmb2u

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

PECO’s earnings release, quarterly financial supplement, and 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://investors.phillipsedison.com, after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO” or the “Company”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 294 shopping centers, including 272 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 30.8 million square feet across 31 states (as of June 30, 2021). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 30+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 338-2743
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.



