Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Senior Leadership Personnel Change

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, announced today the departure of Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Dispersyn joined Phio in 2017 as Chief Development Officer and was subsequently appointed President and CEO in March 2019. During his tenure as CEO Gerrit continued Phio's transition to become an immuno-oncology based enterprise originally initiated by Dr. Geert Cauwenbergh. This refocus centered on Phio's INTASYL therapeutic platform, recently approved for initial human clinical use in addressing cutaneous melanoma. Dr. Geert Cauwenbergh, former President and CEO, will take on the responsibility of Principle Executive Officer reporting to the Phio Board of Directors chaired by Robert Bitterman until such time as a satisfactory executive search has completed.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor microenvironment. The Company's goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, the development of our product candidates, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, our ability to execute on business strategies, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ir@phiopharma.com

Investor Contact
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-pharmaceuticals-announces-senior-leadership-personnel-change-301540811.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

