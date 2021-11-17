Phoblographer EXCLUSIVE! 15% Off K&F Concept Black Mist Filters!

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.50
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,054.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,290.75
    -10.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,397.80
    -7.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.91
    -0.85 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8560
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,458.31
    -1,308.59 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.64
    -54.74 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
  • Some retired Americans are returning to work amid labor shortage

    Over 3 million Americans retired early due to the pandemic, but 2.5% of retirees returned to the labor force in October. Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova explains why some retirees have decided to go back to work.

  • JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million after Musk tweets soured warrant deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract the two corporate giants agreed in 2014 relating to warrants Tesla sold to the bank. The suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, centers on a dispute over how JPMorgan re-priced its Tesla warrants as a result of Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the carmaker private. It is unusual for a major Wall Street bank to sue such a high-profile client, although JPMorgan has done relatively little business with the electric carmaker over the past seven years, according to Tesla's filings and Refinitiv data.

  • Activision Workers Plan Walkout to Force CEO’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New

  • Activision Blizzard workers walk out and demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick following new revelations into the role he may have played in creating the toxic workplace culture that has mired the company in controversy.

  • OPEC Says Oil Market Will Soon Be Over-Supplied: Adipec Update

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC said the global oil market will switch from being under- to over-supplied as early as next month as the economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic falters.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden

  • Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you’ve developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million over Elon Musk tweets, warrants

    Yahoo News Reporter Alexis Keenan joins Yahoo Finance Live to run down JPMorgan's lawsuit filed against Tesla over founder Elon Musk's tweets and its history of price adjustments.&nbsp;

  • Planemakers grab deals at Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier this week, Airbus secured a tentative deal for up to 30 A320neo narrowbody jets from Kuwait's Jazeera Airways, while Boeing ended a recent dearth of orders in India. Most of the planes ordered were narrowbody models in highest demand from low-cost carriers like Europe's Wizz Air and Boeing's latest customer, Indian startup Akasa.

  • Google Says It Owns the Technology at Heart of Sonos Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it’s the rightful owner of patents on ways to keep music playlists in the cloud that form a key component of a lawsuit Sonos Inc. filed over the Google Play Music system. Sonos called that contention “nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That

  • Microsoft offers employees a different kind of college program than Big Tech competitors

    Yahoo Finance's Aarthi Swaminathan explains how Microsoft's free college program is targeting cybersecurity and how it's partnering with nonprofits and community colleges to boost completion rates.

  • Facebook’s own words are the ‘ultimate definition of fraud,’ says Ohio attorney general

    A lawsuit alleging securities law violations, filed against Facebook by Ohio’s largest pension fund, should be an easy one to prove, according to the state’s attorney general Dave Yost.

  • The 4% rule is being debated — again — but here’s what you should do

    This retirement savings withdrawal rule was meant just as a guideline, but some experts say it is outdated

  • Activision Blizzard stock falls to lowest close in more than a year after report that CEO knew about misconduct for years

    Activision Blizzard Inc. stock dropped Tuesday following a report that Chief Executive Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment and misconduct at the videogame publisher for years, which reportedly prompted employees to stage a second walkout.

  • Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder and CEO of ‘TGIN, Thank God It’s Natural’ Haircare Products, Dies

    Chris-Tia Donaldson was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), a manufacturer of natural hair and skin care products. We wish her family peace at this difficult time.

  • 10 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit. The global chip shortage has hit the production of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world in recent months but EV stocks have […]

  • Older workers are 'unretiring' after leaving the workforce during the pandemic

    More than 2.6% of retired workers returned to work in October, the highest since April 2020, according to an analysis by Indeed.

  • How Much Do I Need to Retire?

    Not knowing how much to save for retirement and by what age can create shortfalls in your nest egg, but there are a few simple formulas that can help.

  • Who Has to Take an Annuity RMD?

    Annuities are appealing to many investors because they offer tax-deferred growth and the potential for guaranteed income that you cannot outlive. The tax-deferred growth is similar to the features of a 401(k) or a traditional IRA. While certain retirement accounts … Continue reading → The post Who Has to Take an Annuity RMD? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rolling blackouts threaten Europe this winter

    Shortages of natural gas could cause rolling blackouts in Europe this winter, one of the world’s largest commodity traders has warned, as gas prices surged after Germany suspended certification of a key new pipeline from Russia.

  • Amazon should be very worried about one growing part of Walmart's business

    This Walmart business is growing fast, very fast.