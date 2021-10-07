U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.25
    +42.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,580.00
    +289.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,936.75
    +177.75 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.90
    +18.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    -1.11 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    -1.12 (-5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3250
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,074.40
    +2,700.50 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.23
    +48.13 (+3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.68
    +83.81 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Phoblographer’s Guide to the Wonderful Leica SL Prime Lenses

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

At The Phoblographer, we work diligently to produce the most lens reviews of any independent photo publication. Our small team takes the lenses into the field to put them to the test. We use them the way passionate photographers would. And we take our passions seriously. With so much interest in the Leica SL system, we dove into our Reviews Index to lend a bit of guidance. Are you ready to make the Leica commitment so many of history’s best photojournalists have? Then take a look at this guide to Leica SL Prime Lenses.

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.

Nomenclature for Leica SL Prime Lenses and Understanding Them

Some things about Leica SL lenses might not be very clear. So here are a few things worth explaining to you folks quickly:

  • Summicron: Leica’s designation for a lens being an f2 maximum aperture

  • SL: Meaning the lens is designed for full-frame L-mount cameras

  • ASPH: Aspherical lens elements

  • APO: Apochromatic design

Pro Tips on Using Leica SL Prime Lenses

Here’s what you need to know about Leica SL lenses:

  • All Leica SL lenses are for L Mount. They work with any Leica L-Mount camera and any Leica TL camera.

  • All Leica SL lenses are weather-sealed. And they’ve done a great job with that too!

  • These lenses have a metal exterior, so they’re durable enough to handle lots of abuse.

  • Leica SL lenses are all autofocus. You can zone focus with them, but they’re not going to work the same as Leica M-mount lenses.

  • Leica sticks with their classical focal lengths when it comes to prime lenses.

  • Pretty much the entire f2 prime lens range are the same size.

  • On the Leica SL2, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will render their sharpest images because of the resolution of the sensor.

  • On the Leica SL2-S, the Leica SL Prime Lenses will focus faster and help passionate photographers in low-light situations better.

Leica 28mm f2 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

“What’s to hate about the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron SL’s image quality? Honestly, nothing. Leica’s colors are always outstanding. The bokeh from this lens is beautiful and surely has a bit of character. On top of that, it’s an incredibly sharp lens.”

Essential Tech Specs

  • Fast wide-angle lens with f2 aperture

  • Excellent optical performance

  • Extremely fast and reliable autofocus with Dual Synchro Drive

  • Close-focusing down to 0.24m

  • Same dimensions and filter size as all APO-Summicron-SL lenses

  • L-mount

Buy Now

Leica 35mm f2 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

One of the best things about this lens is the color it can produce. It’s truly stunning. In my tests, I felt I got better colors straight from the Leica SL2s’s RAW files in Capture One. That’s pretty much in line with what I find with every camera system, though.

Essential Tech Specs

  • High performance in a handy format

  • Classic reportage focal length

  • Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

  • Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

  • Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

  • AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

  • The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

  • L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica 50mm f2 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

“While it’s not the brightest nifty fifty for L mount shooters, the Leica 50mm f2 SL still delivers beautiful bokeh, solid contrast, and minimal distortion. The lens offers an ideal balance of the things modern photographers are looking for without eliminating the potential for a bit of character. The lens mixes minimal distortion and good sharpness with the potential for some flare.”

Essential Tech Specs

  • High performance in a handy format

  • New dimension of visual aesthetics

  • Versatile standard focal length extends the lens portfolio of the Leica SL and other L-mount systems

  • Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

  • Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

  • Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

  • AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

Buy Now

Leica 50mm f1.4 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

“The image quality from the Leica SL 50mm f1.4 Summilux is arguably the best thing about the lens. Despite its big and heavy build mixed with slow focusing, it’s got incredibly image quality. The bokeh is gorgeous. Further, we couldn’t find a single problem with fringing or distortion. So, in post-production, that means you can focus less on the flaws and more on the images. Then there are the gorgeous colors and the sharpness that is better realized on higher megapixel camera bodies.”

Essential Tech Specs

  • Powerful high-performance lens

  • Creative use of sharpness and blurring

  • Fast and quiet focusing

  • Sealed against dust and splashes of water

  • Leica Aqua-Dura coating effectively protects the outer glass surfaces from dirt and scratches

  • Elaborate coating of all lens surfaces effectively minimizes reflections and stray light

  • L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica 75mm f2 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

“The Leica 75mm f2 SL has SPECTACULAR image quality. Part of this is because of just how versatile this lens is. However, there’s a lot to really like about the Leica 75mm f2 SL. It’s sharp, got nice bokeh and really beautiful colors, and there are no optical issues with it. Best of all, it’s an odd focal length. So, it means you’re working in a different way. But at the same time, it’s not that unusual of an optic.”

Essential Tech Specs

  • High performance in a handy format

  • Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

  • Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

  • Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

  • AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

  • The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

  • The high detail contrast in combination with the maximum magnification of 1: 5 provides impressive images

  • L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

Leica 90mm f2 APO-Summicron SL ASPH

In our review, we state:

“Optically speaking, there isn’t much to say about the Leica 90mm f2 SL besides the fact that it’s pretty perfect. It’s got colors you’re going to love. And that bokeh? Oh, man! You’ll almost feel like you’re shooting with a 135mm lens instead! It’s also sharp without being too sharp.”

Essential Tech Specs

  • High performance in a handy format

  • Quick and quiet focusing thanks to precision autofocus system with Dual Syncro Drive TM

  • Precise production “Made in Germany” under the highest quality standards

  • Reflection and scattered light optimization through high quality coating and optimized frame geometry

  • AquaDura ® coating for dust and spray protection for use in everyday photography under extreme conditions

  • The eye detection enables sharp, pinpoint portraits, even with very shallow depth of field

  • The high detail contrast in combination with the maximum magnification of 1: 5 provides impressive images

  • L-mount bayonet

Buy Now

This piece is presented in partnership with Leica. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the lenses in this roundup already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you. The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Everything You Need? K+F Concept Filter Package Review

    D, CPL, and a UV filter. Better yet, they're magnetic. Magnetic filters have had varying degrees of build quality over the years. But most of all, they're quick and easy to use. It goes without saying that lots of folks love convenience. Anything you can do to save time works! Yet, at the same time, if you're a seasoned landscape photographer, you're probably always early to the scene. So does the K+F Concept Filter Package really belong in your camera bag?

  • The Best Nifty 50 Made! Panasonic 50mm F1.8 S Review

    I'm a huge fan of Panasonic's smaller lenses. In fact, I think that Panasonic has a lot to teach the rest of the photo industry. A case in point is the Panasonic 50mm f1.8 S. It checks off all the needs one could have and does so at an affordable price. What's even more exciting is that it does this better than any other brand on the market. And if you're going to buy any lens for the L-mount, this is the absolutely essential one. In fact, it could probably be the lens that makes you swap system

  • This Bag Is Unique. Morally Toxic Valkyrie 20L Review

    From the shed (as they like to call it) of UK based camera bag and tripod brand 3LeggedThing, comes an all-new backpack series - the Morally Toxic Valkyrie. 3LeggedThing is well known in the industry for its bold colours and innovative designs, and the new Morally Toxic brand is no deviation from this. Say hello to some shiny exteriors with not so subtle patterns, but with some cool functional additions in their first series of backpacks called Valkyrie. Available in 3 colours and 2 sizes, the M

  • How RED Cameras Changed Filmmaking as We Know It

    RED digital cameras have become a go-to for big-budget studio productions, Netflix shows — and, of course, Fincher and Soderbergh. There's a new one perfect for indie filmmakers.

  • Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr’s eagle eye isn’t just a boon on the ice

    TAMPA — When Andrej Sustr doesn’t have a hockey stick in his hand, he typically has a camera around his neck. The Lightning defenseman picked up photography overseas while he played for China’s HC Kunlun Red Star team for two years out of the Kontinental Hockey League. Everyone walks around with cameras in their pockets every day thanks to cell phones, he said, but it’s different with an ...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Opendoor raises billions to buy thousands of homes

    “There’s a land grab going on, not just among iBuyers, but between anyone wanting to buy a house," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist.

  • These three big risks matter most for stocks right now, and these are the red flags to watch

    TS Lombard strategists have their eye on three big risks hovering over equities. They lay out what investors should watch.

  • Director Of Cim Commercial Trust Makes $325K Buy

    Avraham Shemesh, Director at Cim Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), made a large insider buy on October 5, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shemesh purchased 37,644 shares of Cim Commercial Trust at at prices ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. The total transaction amounted to $325,741. Following the transaction, Shemesh now owns 391,614 shares of the company, worth $3,543,088. Cim Commercial Trust shares

  • Shock Default in China Has Investors Eyeing Repayment Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since China Evergrande Group sank deeper into crisis in recent weeks, fueling investor concerns over other highly leveraged borrowers and about global contagion.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interu

  • Bitcoin’s Options Market Is Now Skewed Bullish Across All Time Frames

    Premiums paid for downward protection in bitcoin are getting cheaper.

  • Banks lead European stocks higher

    Banks rose in European trading on Tuesday, as the rise in bond yields tempts investors back in the sector.

  • Activist investor wants Macy’s to split it stores and e-commerce

    But its thriving e-commerce depends on the support role of stores.

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance coming to more states — should you hop on?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 30%, it isn't the best option for everyone.

  • Helen of Troy beats profit and sales expectations, boosts full-year outlook

    Helen of Troy Ltd. reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that fell from a year ago but beat expectations, amid strength in housewares and beauty sales, and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of the company, which brands include Vicks, Braun and Hydro Flask, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 fell to $51.3 million, or $2.11 a share, from $87.3 million, or $3.43 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, core

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers