JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Phocas Software selected as preferred data analytics technology by ADS Solutions

Phocas Software
·3 min read
Phocas Software
Phocas Software

Companies partner to help wholesale distributors and light manufacturing better use data to improve reporting, insights and decision making

IRVINE Calif. and NOVATO, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Phocas Software and ADS Solutions will help small- to mid-sized businesses in the wholesale distribution and light manufacturing industries use their business data to improve reporting, insights and decision making. ADS Solutions, creator of cloud-based Accolent ERP, has selected Phocas as its preferred data analytics platform to complement the ADS Solutions application.

Together, Phocas and ADS Solutions will create a list of standardized reporting and dashboards for Accolent ERP customers by industry with a goal of delivering a more efficient reporting solution and allowing users to quickly and easily monitor key performance indicators (KPIs).

“As cloud-based solution providers with thousands of users in wholesale and manufacturing, Phocas and ADS Solutions understand the value of delivering technology that is intuitive, readily available and optimized for specific industries,” said Jay Deubler, president of Phocas U.S. “Out-of-the-box, Phocas is primed to help Accolent ERP customers with reporting and dashboards they need to eliminate guesswork and be more strategic with critical business decisions. We have purposely built Phocas to integrate seamlessly with solutions like Accolent ERP and encourage quick and broad adoption because of its simplicity and familiarity.”

“Accolent ERP customers need an intuitive data analytics and reporting solution that Phocas Software can provide,” said Ian Pereira, CEO of ADS Solutions. “With only a few clicks, Phocas will provide Accolent ERP customers with access to easy-to-understand, actionable business intelligence, allowing them to fully capitalize on the value of their information.”

Phocas has more than 30,000 daily users, and is built with KPIs and metrics that are specific to roles and industries of ADS Solutions’ customers. Phocas will provide ADS Solutions with extensive sales and technical training about its base business intelligence platform, Financial Statements solution and Budgeting and Forecasting workflows. ADS Solutions’ customers will also have access to Phocas vast online training and support tools, including Phocas Academy and Phocas User Group Forum.

About Phocas Software
Phocas is a cloud-based, SaaS company specializing in data analytics for the manufacturing, distribution, retail industries. The software incorporates sector knowledge to consolidate essential business data from common ERP, CRM, and AP/AR systems to make it simple to access companywide insights and financial performance through historical and predictive analysis. A core philosophy at Phocas is to make software intuitive so users of all skill levels can track and report on essential KPIs that are specific to their roles and industries. Phocas comes with out-of-the-box metrics, powerful interactive dashboards and broad functionality to provide immediate benefits and adoption. Users can also customize the software to meet their unique analytics and reporting needs. phocassoftware.com

About ADS Solutions

ADS Solutions is a leader in providing powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use Cloud-based ERP software to wholesale distributors, light manufacturers and services businesses. ADS Solutions’ Accolent ERP software delivers fully integrated, end-to-end functionality for sales, CRM, order management, inventory control, warehouse management, fulfillment, purchasing, eCommerce and GAAP financial reporting capabilities. Accolent ERP is optimized for the wholesale distributors, light manufacturers and services businesses, across a broad range of vertical industries.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kevin Wilson kevin.wilson@phocassoftware.com


