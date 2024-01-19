Phoenix aims for housing on city-owned sites, with varying success

A plan to add new affordable housing by selling or leasing city-owned parcels in Phoenix for residential development is gaining momentum, with the first project receiving zoning approval and requests out for development on other projects around the city.

As part of the Housing Phoenix Plan that was approved by the city council in 2022, about 20 city-owned sites were identified as potential locations for new housing developments.

The sites were chosen because they were not earmarked for another use and could be suitable locations for housing, Samantha Keating, deputy housing director for Phoenix, said. The city has begun releasing requests for proposals from developers on how they would develop some of the sites. Those proposals are then judged by city staff and then one is recommended for the council to approve.

First project approved

So far, the first project to go through the process, a vacant site next to the Helen Drake Senior Center on 27th Avenue south of Northern Avenue, just received zoning approval from the council on January 3. The developer of that project, the Richman Group, is planning a two-phase development that is expected to include 204 units of affordable senior housing in the 4.5-acre site.

Keating said the city will be working with the developer on permitting and expects construction to begin on that project at the beginning of 2025.

Housing is generally considered affordable if a person spends one-third or less of his or her gross monthly income on it. According to Phoenix’s 2022-2023 guidelines, a couple earning 80% of the area median income would earn $56,550 annually.

Developer sought for Sunnyslope sites

The city has an open solicitation seeking proposals for development in the Sunnyslope neighborhood. The request includes three noncontiguous “property packages” which total 12 vacant lots. The sites are around 3rd Street and Northern Avenue.

The city is seeking proposals to develop the sites into single-family or multifamily housing. At least half of the units proposed must be affordable to households at or below 80% of the area median income, according to the proposal. The request allows for a developer to propose rental or for-sale housing. Developers can choose to propose projects for any or all the “property packages.”

Proposals for the Sunnyslope sites are due March 22, and the top proposal is expected to be recommended to the city council by June.

The Sunnyslope sites are for sale, but some of the sites will be leased from the city to be developed, Keating said.

Some of the parcels the city has identified in the plan already have zoning in place, and some of the smaller sites could see development much faster than some of the sites that need a zoning change, which can take six to eight months, she said.

The housing plan discusses both affordable and mixed-income housing, so the projects planned for each of the sites will depend on what is appropriate in that location, Keating said.

One of the sites, near Central and Columbus avenues, is a larger site that could accommodate mixed-income housing and a mix of uses, she said. Keating said the department is hoping to release a request for proposals to develop that site this year.

No proposals for sites near downtown

Being included in the plan does not mean a site will necessarily get developed into housing, however. The city’s second request for proposals for sites in the housing plan, for land west of downtown near 15th Avenue and Polk Street, did not garner any responses for redevelopment.

Those sites were smaller lots in an established neighborhood, which the city was planning to sell for development, but no proposals were received while the request was open.

The city has not determined whether it will put that land back out for a request for proposals and is evaluating its options for that land, Keating said.

The department is doing due diligence on several of the other parcels included in the plan, and Keating said she expects more requests to be issued for development this year.

