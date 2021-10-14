U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Phoenix American Announces New Client Real Estate Fund Sponsor NAI Legacy

·3 min read

Partnership reflects Phoenix American's experience with 1031/DST programs

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment management firm NAI Legacy. Phoenix American will support NAI Legacy with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. NAI Legacy will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) real estate programs.

Phoenix American, providers of back-office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry.
Tax-Efficient Investment Solutions

NAI Legacy is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in tax-efficient real estate investment solutions. Structured Solutions include 1031 Exchanges, DSTs, Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ), Accelerated Depreciations (Bonus Depreciations) and Structured Sales. NAI Legacy is focused on commercial real estate investments, brokerage, net lease (NNN) properties, property management, asset management, and private client solutions. The team at NAI Legacy has a combined 150 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector with over $6 billion of brokerage, investment, and property management experience. The company's affiliation with NAI Global connects it to more than 300 offices located throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.

"We chose Phoenix American because of their deep industry knowledge, their experience with DSTs and their tailored customer service support," said Duane Lund, Chief Executive Officer of NAI Legacy. "When we or our investors need support, Phoenix American always has a person ready to help."

Specialized transfer agent solutions for DSTs/1031 Exchange Programs

As alternative real estate investment funds continue to grow in variety and sophistication, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. In the face of increasing demands from investors and regulators, tax-advantaged investment funds need specialized back-office expertise. Phoenix American has combined the most advanced systems and efficient transfer agent processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system, its integrated fund accounting capabilities and customized investor services offering are the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"We are very pleased that NAI Legacy decided to partner with us," said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer for Phoenix American. "Tax-advantage investment funds have special processing and service needs and we are looking forward to giving them the benefit of our long experience in this area."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS Group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) and other structured finance in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Media Contact:
David Fisher
310.621.7822
321332@email4pr.com

NAI Legacy, a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in tax-efficient real estate investment solutions.
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-american-announces-new-client-real-estate-fund-sponsor-nai-legacy-301400055.html

SOURCE Phoenix American

