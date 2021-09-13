U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.06
    +11.48 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,914.54
    +306.82 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.54
    -29.96 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.86
    +6.31 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3190
    -0.0220 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9670
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,224.84
    -1,735.87 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.19
    -15.69 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.64
    +45.44 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Phoenix American Releases White Paper on Market Trends and Outlook for Aviation Asset-Backed Securitizations

·3 min read

Report Provides Data and Insights on ABS Issuers, Operators and Investors and Examines ABS Performance and Future Prospects

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, an industry-leading managing agent for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aviation leasing industry has published a new white paper examining the history, evolution and prospects for aviation ABS in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic economic downturn.

Phoenix American - PAFS Ireland, Ltd
Phoenix American - PAFS Ireland, Ltd

2021 Trend Report for Aviation Asset-Baked Securitization Industry: A Portrait of Resilience, Stability & Future Growth analyzes the evolution of aviation ABS through the three major downturns of the past 20 years, the investors and sponsors involved in these investment programs and the industry's prospects for the future.

The paper draws on Phoenix American's observations as a provider of managing agent services, market data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the IBA Group and contributions provided by Joe O'Mara, Head of Aviation Finance and Tax Partner at KPMG Ireland.

Top takeaways from the report include an analysis of the performance of aviation ABS through the Covid-19 pandemic, how it compares to its performance through the 9/11 and Great Recession downturns and what that indicates about the durability of aviation ABS during major shocks to the commercial aviation industry.

  • Asset-Backed Securitization for Commercial Aviation looks at the origin of asset-backed securitizations starting in the 1960's and the advent of the aviation ABS in the 1990's.

  • The Managing Agent discusses the role of the third-party administrative agent whose job it is to implement the provisions of the ABS governing document, work with vendors and the ABS board and report on performance to investors.

  • A Brief History of Aviation ABS tracks the evolution of this investment vehicle through four distinct stages pivoting around the three major aviation and economic crises of the past 20 years.

  • Comparative Analysis Pre and Post-Pandemic examines the distinctions between the last seven pre-pandemic aviation ABS deals and the first seven deals to emerge since the pandemic began

  • The Aviation ABS Market Today profiles the current state of aviation ABS, the principal sponsors engaged in the market and the prospects for growth as the world emerges from the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • The Expert View from KPMG is provided by Joseph O'Mara, Tax Partner at KPMG and industry veteran involved in all aspects of aviation ABS formation and operations.

"The performance of aviation ABS during Covid-19 shows that today's deals can endure some very turbulent industry cycles," said Joseph Horgan, Senior Vice President at Phoenix American. "We're happy to share some of the perspective we've gained from decades of hands-on experience with aviation ABS."

"Despite Covid-19 being the most significant shock our industry has ever experienced, investor appetite for aviation ABS has remained strong, due largely to the refinements made to the structures over the years," said John McInerney, Managing Director PAFS Ireland. "Our team of seasoned aviation professionals and our strong connections in the aviation industry ensures value-add for our clients and their investors.

About Phoenix American

Phoenix American Financial Services provides managing agent and accounting services for securitizations specializing in the commercial aviation leasing industry. The company also provides full-service fund administration, fund accounting, transfer agent and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting to fund sponsors in the alternative investment industry. The company is a subsidiary of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions, providers of the cloud-based MARS CRM, Sales and Marketing Reporting and Compliance Management solutions for banks, insurance companies, asset management firms and other financial service organizations. Phoenix American was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

For more information visit www.pafsi.com.

Media Contact
David Fisher
318722@email4pr.com
310-621-7822

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-american-releases-white-paper-on-market-trends-and-outlook-for-aviation-asset-backed-securitizations-301375260.html

SOURCE Phoenix American

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that GameStop (NYSE: GME), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would have a rough few days. GameStop did something it has done just one other time in the past three years: It moved higher the day after reporting quarterly results. Unfortunately for investors of the video game retailer, that was the only day the shares rose last week.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 17 Defensive Steps For Avoiding Possible Biden Tax Increases

    A big tax increase could be on its way. In fact, several tax increases appear imminent. And they likely have your name on them. Here's what to do now.

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • Despite shrinking by US$371m in the past week, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders are still up 804% over 5 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARWR ) shareholders, since the share price...

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann’s 3G Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Lemann’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy According to Brazilian Billionaire Jorge […]

  • Evergrande Crisis Escalates as Protests Break Out in China

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is facing mounting protests by homebuyers, retail investors and even its own employees, raising the stakes for authorities in Beijing as they try to prevent the property giant’s debt crisis from sparking social unrest.Police descended on Evergrande’s Shenzhen headquarters late Monday after dozens of people gathered to demand repayments on overdue wealth management products. Protesters numbered in the hundreds on Sunday, Caixin reported. Evergrande told emplo

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Zscaler, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZS) Latest Pullback Provides a Buying Opportunity, But it Doesn't Come Without Risks

    As the market experienced the worst week since June, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was among the stocks leading the decline. Yet, as cyber security keeps gaining on importance, it still boasts an excellent return in 2021, as well as an overall return since the public market debut in 2018. Here are the latest developments regarding this growth stock.