Phoenix-area pricey home sales: Mesa home with 2 family rooms sells for $3.3M cash

Catherine Reagor, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

Buyers paid cash for five of the priciest metro Phoenix houses to sell during early December. A Mesa mansion with a pool house complete with a gym and multiple sports courts sold for $3.3 million.

$6,700,000

Avord Arizona Holdings paid cash for a new 7,446-square-foot Paradise Valley home. The house comes with nine bathrooms and a five-car garage. No other information was available about the home. Joseph Ferraro sold it.

$5,995,000

Kevin and Anne Parker paid cash for a 5,500-square-foot house in north Scottsdale. He is CEO of HireVue, an artificial intelligence and human resources management firm. The Mediterranean-style home has four bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, a casita, a large game room, a wine room, a primary suite with a TV room, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana with a fireplace, and a bocce ball court. Canyon Hawke Development was the seller.

$5,350,000

BPD Homes paid cash for a new 7,110-square-foot home in Scottsdale’s Cactus Corridor with five bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms. The house has 16-foot ceilings, an automated pocket-slider door, a mahogany wood slab kitchen island, an office, a primary suite with a sitting room, a kids wing, an enormous patio, a pickleball court, a firepit and an outside bathroom. Regal Investments International sold it.

$4,250,000

Douglas Heltne paid cash for a 4,286-square-foot penthouse in Phoenix’s Esplanade Place. The condominium with three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms comes with travertine stone floors, a grand great room and plenty of wine storage. Walter Oliver, a former General Dynamics Corp. executive, sold it.

$3,300,000

Travis and Caitlyn Shumway paid cash for an 8,354-square-foot Mesa mansion in the city’s citrus corridor. He owns Four Corners Healthcare of Utah. She’s a real estate agent. The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, European white oak floors, a wall of windows in the kitchen, dual dishwashers, three ovens, a five-car garage with room for a boat, two family rooms, reading lofts and a primary suite with its own laundry area. Outside, it has a heated pool, a pool house with a gym, sports courts and a generator. Dr. Thomas Young and his wife Stacy sold it.

Reach the reporter at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8040. Follow her on Twitter @CatherineReagor.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Metro Phoenix's priciest home sales: Mesa home sells for $3.3M cash

