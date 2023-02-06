Phoenix Capital Group Announces its New Expanded Regulation D Bond Offerings

Summary: Phoenix Capital Group announces that it is expanding its Regulation D bond offerings to include different payment terms, payment structures, and impressive APYs.

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group is excited to announce its new expanded Regulation D bond offerings. At a time when savings accounts and corporate bonds are providing low rates of return and the stock market has been unpredictable at best, the high-yield private bond offerings Phoenix Capital provides are very attractive.

Accredited and non-accredited investors can take advantage of energy investments that, until now, have traditionally been reserved just for large institutions. Phoenix Capital Group, which focuses on mineral rights acquisitions in oil and natural gas, is making these available to everyday investors through their Regulation D and Regulation A+ bond offerings, which were filed with and audited by the SEC.

The Regulation D bond offerings can provide returns of up to 12% APY, depending on the level of investment and chosen term or payment structure.

Phoenix Capital Group offers two levels of investment for these bonds. The first is a Regulation A+ offering that requires a minimum investment of $5,000 and is open to all investors. The investment term is three years, with a 9% APY. With monthly payments of 0.75%, the total ROI on this investment product is 27%.

Accredited investors can also take advantage of Regulation D offerings, which require a minimum investment of $100,000. In addition, investors for this class can choose their investment term between nine months and seven years, with the APY ranging between 8% and 12%.

These accredited investors can also choose their payment structure. Monthly payments result in a total ROI of between 6% and 84%, depending on the term selected, while monthly compounding provides a total ROI between 6.16% and 130.67%.

According to the SEC, accredited investors are people with a net worth of more than $1 million, excluding their primary residence, or income of more than $200,000 for individuals or $300,000 for the household in the last two years. That income also must be reasonably expected to continue in the current year.

These exciting investment opportunities provide a way into the highly lucrative oil and natural gas industry. This is all possible thanks to the Regulation D bond offering, which is a private sale with less demanding requirements than other public offerings.

Phoenix Capital Group acquires the rights to accretive mineral assets, providing near-term revenues when leased to operators.

One of the most significant benefits of this type of investment is it typically starts producing ROI in just a couple of months. This is how Phoenix Capital Group can offer the APYs they do to investors.

For more information on Phoenix Capital Group and to get started, visit phxcapitalgroup.com/invest , or call (303) 376-9778.

