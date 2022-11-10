U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.23
    +150.66 (+4.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,293.56
    +779.62 (+2.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,937.26
    +584.08 (+5.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.78
    +88.38 (+5.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.62
    +0.79 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +37.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.28 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0145
    +0.0131 (+1.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    -0.2860 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0285 (+2.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0710
    -4.3390 (-2.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,248.55
    +169.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.02
    +22.74 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Phoenix Capital Group Closes over 4,000 Net Royalty Acres in Colorado from City of Thornton

·4 min read

Transaction is one of the largest mineral acquisitions in DJ Basin history

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC , doing business as Phoenix Capital Group, acquired over 4,000 net royalty acres for a purchase price exceeding $33MM USD. Phoenix Capital Group acquired the mineral interests in Weld and Adams Counties from the City of Thornton, Colorado. This acquisition marks one of the largest mineral rights transactions in the prolific Denver-Julesburg (DJ) basin of Colorado and represents a substantial win for the City of Thornton, its residents, and the oil and gas community.

Our goal is to bridge the gap between capital and investment opportunity ensuring mineral rights owners get top dollar.

Thornton's mineral interests proved to be a challenging test, as many of the holdings involved complicated tracts with several types of title challenges. Despite these title challenges, Phoenix Capital Group's industry-leading title team successfully completed the due diligence within a compressed timeframe to meet the city's needs. Justin Arn, Chief Land and Title Officer at Phoenix Capital Group, led the title verification on this project with over fifteen members of his elite title team. Phoenix Capital Group's ability to move quickly allowed the city  to benefit from current market conditions and maximize the value of its assets.

"Thornton's mineral holdings included numerous complicated tracts, with a variety of title challenges. Resolving title issues and arriving at a marketable portfolio took several weeks," shared Scott Twombly, Real Property Manager for the City of Thornton. "At all times, the process was open and professional. It was a pleasure working with Phoenix Capital Group, and we are very pleased with the outcome."

Having closed on November 4, 2022, this mineral rights transaction marks an important milestone for Phoenix Capital Group.  With this acquisition, the company strengthens its spotless track record in the oil and gas industry and expands its geographical reach into Colorado. This is a significant step forward in Phoenix Capital Group's goal to become the leader in the mineral rights space.

The company's disruptive business model has led to aggressive growth into key oil and gas basins across the United States and this acquisition illustrates the reasons so many mineral owners have chosen to work with the dedicated team of professionals at Phoenix Capital Group.  As soon as the City of Thornton made public its intention to divest a large portion of its mineral rights in Colorado, Phoenix Capital Group mobilized its team, handily won the bidding process, and ultimately closed the transaction on time and per contract.

"Our business model is disrupting this industry. For too long, mineral owners have been saddled with noncompetitive bids from unsavory and at times unethical and dishonest mineral shops," said Curtis Allen, Partner and Chief Financial Officer for Phoenix Capital Group. "We've made it our personal mission to change this space permanently and for the benefit of the community. By changing the traditional capitalization sources and creating an honest, fair and efficient process, we are changing the mineral owner's experience from the "used-car lot" feel they've traditionally been force-fed, to a transparent and high-touch partnership that Phoenix Capital Group is offering."

Phoenix Capital Group has become one of the most trusted companies in the mineral acquisitions space,acquiring tens of thousands of acres of both mineral rights and leasehold interests in the last year. The company attributes this success to its innovative business model that prioritizes the needs of landowners and Phoenix Capital Group's growing list of everyday investors over that of Wall Street banks and Private Equity firms that have historically dominated the oil and gas industry.

The classic story of David versus Goliath is really symbolic of Phoenix Capital Group's journey of competing in the oil and gas industry according to Lindsey Wilson, managing member and Chief Operating Officer. "In the beginning, we were out-capitalized a hundred to one in available resources compared to our competition, but what we lacked in funding, we more than made up for with an unshakable perseverance and determination."

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Phoenix Capital Group has also made a commitment to expansion, with satellite offices in Irvine, California and Casper, Wyoming. The company plans to continue its growth in the coming years and is confident that its unique business model will continue to bring value to land owners all across the United States.

"Our business goal is quite simple: Bridge the gap between capital and investment opportunity in a way that ensures mineral rights owners will realize top dollar for the assets they own," said Brynn Ferrari, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "We've been accomplishing that in spades. This delights our clients and frustrates the competition. That's exactly where we want to be."

To learn more about Phoenix Capital Group's mineral interest acquisitions or investment opportunities, visit phxcapitalgroup.com.

Phoenix Capitol Group Executives left to right: Curtis Allen, CFO, Lindsey Wilson, COO, Kris Woods, CTO, Brynn Ferrari, VP of PR and Marketing.
Phoenix Capitol Group Executives left to right: Curtis Allen, CFO, Lindsey Wilson, COO, Kris Woods, CTO, Brynn Ferrari, VP of PR and Marketing.
Phoenix Capital Group Logo
Phoenix Capital Group Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-capital-group-closes-over-4-000-net-royalty-acres-in-colorado-from-city-of-thornton-301674800.html

SOURCE Phoenix Capital Group Holdings LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.21% and 97.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Nasdaq rips higher, S&P 500 gains as tech lifts stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the rising tide in stocks on Thursday morning.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Time to Sell Unity Stock as Losses Increase?

    In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) third-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag. The company reported double-digit growth, but losses accelerated as well. Is it time to double down or time to sell?  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.