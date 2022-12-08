U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Phoenix Children's Reaches Physician Transfer Agreement with Valley Anesthesiology Consultants

·2 min read

39 Pediatric Providers to Join Phoenix Children's Medical Group

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems in the country, today announced it finalized an agreement with Valley Anesthesiology Consultants to transfer 39 of its pediatric anesthesiologists to Phoenix Children's.

"We made the strategic decision to build an integrated and aligned medical group for all areas of operations at Phoenix Children's, including anesthesiology, to best serve the growing number of patient families in our community," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "Retaining this talented group of pediatric anesthesiologists will help ensure Phoenix Children's growing network of hospitals and ambulatory locations can continue to deliver on the excellent clinical care families have come to expect from our health system."

The 39 experienced pediatric anesthesiologists were a part of Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, a leading medical group providing anesthesiology care in Arizona. Through the health system's collaboration with Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, the anesthesiologists have practiced extensively at Phoenix Children's and will be directly employed by Phoenix Children's Medical Group starting December 1, 2022.

"We will miss the team members who have become part of our Valley family but know the health system's transition will further support the growing needs of the community and the patients we all serve," said Ian Kallmeyer, MD, FASA, president of Valley Anesthesiology Consultants. "During our longstanding relationship with Phoenix Children's, we have healed and comforted families, improved patients' access to care and advanced the delivery of quality care. Families will continue to be in good hands with the anesthesiology team providing them care when they need it most."

Since 1983, Phoenix Children's and Valley Anesthesiology Consultants have worked closely to provide the best care possible to children and their families. This includes a shared commitment to clinical best practices and improved quality of care to support the needs of pediatric patients throughout Arizona.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-childrens-reaches-physician-transfer-agreement-with-valley-anesthesiology-consultants-301698649.html

SOURCE Phoenix Children's

