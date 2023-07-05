When Will Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) Breakeven?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The UK£28m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.5m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Phoenix Copper will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Phoenix Copper is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 70% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Phoenix Copper's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Phoenix Copper has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

