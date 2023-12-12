Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Phoenix Copper Limited's (LON:PXC) future prospects. Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The UK£31m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.1m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Phoenix Copper's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Metals and Mining analysts is that Phoenix Copper is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Phoenix Copper's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

