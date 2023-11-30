Phoenix and Flagstaff metro areas are among the priciest U.S. areas to rent

Metro Phoenix is the 14th-priciest big metro to rent in, thanks to a more than 30% jump in monthly apartment costs during the past few years.

The Valley's median rent is $2,198, according to a new study from research firm Construction Coverage that ranks the Valley in the top 15 U.S. metro areas with more than 1 million residents for rental cost.

The Washington, D.C., and Orlando, Florida, metro areas were ranked 13th and 15th, respectively. Both have median rents that are less than $20 different from metro Phoenix.

The ranking is based on the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Arizona ranked No. 10 as the priciest state for tenants, with a monthly median rent of $1,976.

Flagstaff is the only other metro in Arizona to rank as a top 15 area for high rents. With a typical rent of $2,153, the northern Arizona city landed at No. 8 on the list of priciest small metros — areas with fewer than 350,000 people — for rent.

Arizona's booming population growth and a housing shortage have pushed up rents across the state. Evictions have climbed to record levels as rents have soared.

Construction Coverage attributes rent spikes to more people getting priced out of buying and needing to lease, and higher costs for materials, labor and land making it tougher to build more rental housing.

California is the priciest state to lease a home in, with a median rent of $2,690.

California is also home to the most expensive big, midsize and small metro areas. San Jose tops the list of big metros with a median rent of $3,451. Salinas is No. 1 for midsize metros with a $3,353 monthly apartment cost, and Santa Cruz tops the list for priciest small metros with a $4,134 median rent.

The good news for metro Phoenix tenants struggling to keep up with higher costs is rents are dipping in most Valley cities. The Phoenix-area median rent has fallen 3% since July, according to research and listing firm Apartment List.

