Phoenix Group Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: UK£138.0m (loss narrowed by 93% from FY 2022).

UK£0.14 loss per share (improved from UK£1.85 loss in FY 2022).

Phoenix Group Holdings EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 27%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 2.2%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Retirement Solutions segment contributing a total revenue of UK£3.75b (19% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£17.8b amounted to 88% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£1.67b (66% of total expenses). Explore how PHNX's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 24% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Insurance industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 13%.

Performance of the British Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Phoenix Group Holdings, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

