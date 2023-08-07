Phoenix Group Holdings Insiders Added UK£899k Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Phoenix Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Nicholas Shott for UK£647k worth of shares, at about UK£6.02 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£5.41. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 156.12k shares for UK£899k. But insiders sold 20.07k shares worth UK£118k. In total, Phoenix Group Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Phoenix Group Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Phoenix Group Holdings insiders own about UK£4.6m worth of shares (which is 0.09% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phoenix Group Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Phoenix Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Phoenix Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Phoenix Group Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

