Phoenix, long the nation's inflation hot spot, no longer ranked No. 1

Metro Phoenix apparently is an inflationary hot spot no more.

After suffering through some of the highest consumer price increases of any large U.S. city last year and early in 2023, inflation in the Phoenix area cooled to 3.7% over the 12 months through August, matching the national inflation reading.

Fueled by a red-hot housing market last year, Phoenix-area inflation peaked at 13% over the 12 months through August 2022, but the pace has slowed in each of the subsequent two-month measurement periods.

Inflation around the Phoenix area increased just 0.2% over the past two months. Inflation in general has subsided after a series of interest-rate increases engineered by the Federal Reserve.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics takes inflation readings every two months for most of the roughly two dozen urban areas that it tracks. It takes monthly readings in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Housing propelled last year's double-digit price gains for Phoenix inflation, but housing price increases eased to 6.8% over the 12 months through August 2023, the bureau said.

Food and beverages here also were a bit higher, at 4.9% over the past year, as were energy costs, up 4.5%. Apparel prices increased a more modest 1% over the past 12 months, while recreation rose 0.6% and education/communication prices gained 0.2%.

Inflation ranking: Phoenix drops from top spot in US in 2022

Meanwhile, overall transportation costs and medical expenses have turned deflationary in the Phoenix area, with readings of -1.2% and -0.2%, respectively, over the past 12 months, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

For most of the past year, metro Phoenix has jockeyed with the Miami area and Tampa-St. Petersburg for the highest urban inflation rates in the nation.

Like Phoenix, Tampa-St. Petersburg has fallen back, but Miami continues to lead the U.S. with a local inflation rate of 7.8% through August.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix, nation's inflation hot spot in 2022, no longer ranked No. 1