U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.44
    -67.60 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,933.33
    -393.13 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,227.72
    -338.98 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.48
    -24.15 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    +2.15 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8900
    -0.1180 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,227.75
    +242.78 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.48
    +974.80 (+401.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

PHOENIX Has Made Inc. 5000's Annual List For The Second Year In A Row

·3 min read

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that for the second year in a row, PHOENIX's Mortgage Services division (Phoenix Collateral Advisors - PHOENIX) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, placing on the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Amongst fellow mortgage industry members, PHOENIX placed in the top 50 at 43rd, with 356% growth over the past three years.

PHOENIX, a premier provider of trading, analytics, and transaction services for mortgage servicing rights and whole loans, attributes the growth to recent enhancements to the Company's third-party diligence and quality control solution. As mortgage lenders, servicers, and investors face unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic; PHOENIX has demonstrated the continued ability to thoughtfully scale our transactional services to meet the TPR diligence, brokerage, and analytics needs of our clients. As record production and transaction levels strained underwriting and analyst resources across our industry, PHOENIX maintained our high standards in boarding and training new resources while never over committing or underdelivering for our existing and new clients.

As an industry pioneer in the trading and valuation of mortgage servicing rights and whole loans, expanding into diligence and sub-servicing oversight is a natural extension to the transactional connectivity between PHOENIX and the mortgage industry's capital markets sector. PHOENIX launched its Mortgage Services division in 2010 to further align with our client's objectives and pursuit of supporting a profitable asset class for the industry. Over the last five years, PHOENIX has made substantial investments into the business with the addition of several industry veterans, next-generation mortgage review technology partners, and a panel of industry veteran underwriters.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About PHOENIX:

Phoenix Collateral Advisors, LLC (PHOENIX) is a leading provider of loan review solutions for the full mortgage lifecycle, including Third-party Diligence (TPR), quality control, and sub-servicing oversight. PHOENIX strives to integrate the most experienced mortgage analysts and underwriters with cutting-edge technology to deliver reliable and seamless loan analysis. The Company's Third-party review (TPR) platform connects counterparties, provides live feedback, and document/data transparency, all in one ecosystem. Our people and systems ensure that loan production or servicing adheres to regulatory, investor, and client-tailored loan program guidelines. For more information on PHOENIX, visit https://www.phoenixtma.com/

CONTACT:
Earl Anema
720.466.1678
eanema@phoenixtma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-has-made-inc-5000s-annual-list-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-301392060.html

SOURCE PHOENIX CAPITAL

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global outage

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • 4 big risks that could trip up the stock market soon: Goldman

    The list of concerns headed into earnings season are plenty, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Surging on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks surging today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Surging on Monday. All three major indexes are lower this morning as negotiations continue in Washington over the debt ceiling. The […]

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Loan on Land Under Troubled Times Square Hotel Pitched for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A $150 million loan is up for sale on the land beneath the beleaguered Times Square Edition, a luxury hotel and retail property once valued at more than $2 billion that faces foreclosure.The hotel and the underlying ground are owned separately by entities controlled by Maefield Development. The ground has $900 million in debt, including the $150 million junior loan that’s up for sale, according to loan documents. The mezzanine loan, with a 5.1% interest rate, is in the “fulcrum po

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • Dow sinks by about 400 points as Nasdaq tumbles 7% from record high on concerns about inflation and Washington’s debt feud

    U.S. stock benchmarks are under pressure Monday afternoon, with the path for equity markets uncertain, as tense negotiations on the debt ceiling play out and concerns about sticker-than-expected inflation grow as the U.S. economy attempts to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-