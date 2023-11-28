Is Phoenix Mecano AG's (VTX:PMN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Phoenix Mecano's (VTX:PMN) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Phoenix Mecano's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Phoenix Mecano is:

16% = €42m ÷ €257m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Phoenix Mecano's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Phoenix Mecano's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Phoenix Mecano's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Phoenix Mecano's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PMN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Phoenix Mecano Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 43% (implying that the company retains 57% of its profits), it seems that Phoenix Mecano is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Phoenix Mecano is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 52% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Phoenix Mecano's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

