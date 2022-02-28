Phoenix Partners Acquires Nita Labeling Systems

Nita's reliable and easy to operate labeling systems address skilled labour shortages

TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Phoenix Partners Fund II ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Nita Inc. ("Nita") https://nitalabelingequipment.com/, the manufacturer of the most technologically advanced and intuitive labeling systems in the world.

The transaction was completed in collaboration with the owners of Nita, Messrs. Normand Lord, Luc Harvey and Ken Hubscher, who all remain shareholders for the next phase of development. This partnership is intended to accelerate Nita's growth and global presence.

A fast-growing company with a unique offering

Founded in 1990, Nita began sowing its seeds of excellence in 2002 following its acquisition by Mr. Normand Lord. By 2008 Nita was delivering the first of its industry-defining, 100% servo, fully synchronized labeling systems. Albeit newer to the market, relative to other labeling equipment manufacturers, Nita rapidly redefined the industry standard for technological advancement and operational simplicity. As a result, Nita's revenue has more than doubled over the last two years.

Labeling machines are often considered the most difficult and user-intensive equipment on a primary packaging line. The complexities of applying labels at high speeds while dealing with many variables like container, label, operator, and environmental considerations make labeling one of the main causes of packaging line stoppage.

Nita uses simplified architecture and off-the-shelf electronics in order to make its machines more robust and easier to maintain. Moreover, Nita's state-of-the-art Human Machine Interface (HMI) makes the machine incredibly user-friendly, giving operators the ability to control the labeling process more easily. Today, Nita's equipment has become the labeler of choice for some of the world's largest Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers.

At Nita, innovation is constant. The most recent evolution of the Nita labeling systems, to be launched in 2022, will offer technology that will nearly eliminate operator touch-time on the machinery. The Nita 5.0 will be a gamechanger and is expected to help address the global shortage of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector.

Global Ambitions

"Over the last few years, Nita has established itself as an industry leader thanks to its superior labeling equipment, which enhance uptime and greatly simplify operations and maintenance. We were at a stage in our development that required a business partner to propel Nita to a higher level of revenue and increase its market share in and outside North America. We found in Phoenix entrepreneurs who share our values and passion and have the complementary skillset to help me achieve my dream of making Nita the global leader", said Normand Lord, President of Nita Inc.

"We consider ourselves privileged to be part of the Nita team. We are most impressed by the quality of the technology, the strong brand equity and dedicated and competent employees at Nita", said François Fauteux, Managing Partner at Phoenix Partners.

About Phoenix Partners

Established in 2012, Phoenix Partners is a private equity group focused on acquiring controlling interests in traditional and mid-market businesses. Relying on an experienced and complementary team of professionals with extensive experience in the acquisition and management of private and public businesses, financing and capital markets, Phoenix Partners allows its partner companies to reach new heights.

