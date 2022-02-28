U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,319.71
    -64.94 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,505.03
    -553.72 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,563.79
    -130.83 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.89
    -11.04 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.06
    +4.47 (+4.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +14.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.1370 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9300
    -0.6300 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,142.04
    +2,468.34 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.35
    +67.61 (+7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Phoenix Partners Acquires Nita Labeling Systems

·3 min read

Nita's reliable and easy to operate labeling systems address skilled labour shortages

TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Phoenix Partners Fund II ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Nita Inc. ("Nita") https://nitalabelingequipment.com/, the manufacturer of the most technologically advanced and intuitive labeling systems in the world.

Phoenix Partners Logo (CNW Group/Phoenix Partners)
Phoenix Partners Logo (CNW Group/Phoenix Partners)

The transaction was completed in collaboration with the owners of Nita, Messrs. Normand Lord, Luc Harvey and Ken Hubscher, who all remain shareholders for the next phase of development. This partnership is intended to accelerate Nita's growth and global presence.

A fast-growing company with a unique offering

Founded in 1990, Nita began sowing its seeds of excellence in 2002 following its acquisition by Mr. Normand Lord. By 2008 Nita was delivering the first of its industry-defining, 100% servo, fully synchronized labeling systems. Albeit newer to the market, relative to other labeling equipment manufacturers, Nita rapidly redefined the industry standard for technological advancement and operational simplicity. As a result, Nita's revenue has more than doubled over the last two years.

Labeling machines are often considered the most difficult and user-intensive equipment on a primary packaging line. The complexities of applying labels at high speeds while dealing with many variables like container, label, operator, and environmental considerations make labeling one of the main causes of packaging line stoppage.

Nita uses simplified architecture and off-the-shelf electronics in order to make its machines more robust and easier to maintain. Moreover, Nita's state-of-the-art Human Machine Interface (HMI) makes the machine incredibly user-friendly, giving operators the ability to control the labeling process more easily. Today, Nita's equipment has become the labeler of choice for some of the world's largest Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers.

At Nita, innovation is constant. The most recent evolution of the Nita labeling systems, to be launched in 2022, will offer technology that will nearly eliminate operator touch-time on the machinery. The Nita 5.0 will be a gamechanger and is expected to help address the global shortage of skilled labor in the manufacturing sector.

Global Ambitions

"Over the last few years, Nita has established itself as an industry leader thanks to its superior labeling equipment, which enhance uptime and greatly simplify operations and maintenance. We were at a stage in our development that required a business partner to propel Nita to a higher level of revenue and increase its market share in and outside North America. We found in Phoenix entrepreneurs who share our values and passion and have the complementary skillset to help me achieve my dream of making Nita the global leader", said Normand Lord, President of Nita Inc.

"We consider ourselves privileged to be part of the Nita team. We are most impressed by the quality of the technology, the strong brand equity and dedicated and competent employees at Nita", said François Fauteux, Managing Partner at Phoenix Partners.

About Phoenix Partners

Established in 2012, Phoenix Partners is a private equity group focused on acquiring controlling interests in traditional and mid-market businesses. Relying on an experienced and complementary team of professionals with extensive experience in the acquisition and management of private and public businesses, financing and capital markets, Phoenix Partners allows its partner companies to reach new heights.

SOURCE Phoenix Partners

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c7266.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Lordstown stock falls on plans to produce just 3,000 vehicles through 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Lordstown Motors' stock performance after it announced its production forecast.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Lay Bare Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Monday

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) surged higher Monday, jumping as much as 10.1%. The catalyst that sent the fintech specialist higher was an optimistic outlook by a Wall Street analyst. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham issued positive commentary and upgraded Block stock to outperform (buy) from market perform (hold), while maintaining a price target of $159.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Market check: Nasdaq, Russell 2000 turn positive, Tesla stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • Plunging ruble sends Russians scrambling to withdraw their cash from banks

    The move against the Bank of Russia’s international assets may be more important than cutting off SWIFT access.

  • Zoom Video Earnings Preview: Buy or Sell the Results?

    Zoom Video stock will be in focus after the close on Monday when the company reports earnings. Here are the levels to know now.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Tumbled Despite Its 'Aggressive' 2022 Outlook

    Aurinia topped fourth-quarter expectations Monday, but AUPH stock plummeted on lackluster guidance for lupus treatment Lupkynis.