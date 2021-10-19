U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,094.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,284.50
    -6.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.90
    -4.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,767.02
    -633.14 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,440.94
    -10.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.87
    +101.41 (+0.35%)
     

Phoenix Tower International Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Outremer Telecom to Own and Operate Tower Sites Across French West Indies

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("Phoenix") and Outremer Telecom today announced they have entered into an exclusivity agreement regarding the acquisition by Phoenix of 203 wireless towers, together with newly constructed wireless towers over 10 years across the French West Indies through a build-to-suit program. The foregoing transaction would expand and solidify Phoenix's leadership position as the largest tower infrastructure provider in the market with over 437 towers and grow its footprint across Europe and the Caribbean. The transaction will be subject to customary conditions precedents for this type of transaction. It would result in Phoenix and Outremer Telecom establishing a long-term partnership whereby Outremer Telecom would occupy the sites for at least twenty years.

"With this transaction, PTI would continue to expand its presence across European territories and its disciplined investment strategy. The increased presence of PTI, a neutral host independent tower company, in the region would facilitate increased coverage expansion for all wireless operators and ultimately enhanced connectivity for the population of French West Indies. PTI is proud to be working with the mobile network operators across the world and is pleased to have entered into advanced discussions with the Altice Group on this transaction", stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International.

"I am enthusiastic about the prospect of creating a new tower partnership in the French West Indies. Phoenix Tower International would be a long-term partner of the highest quality who shares our vision to invest in leading infrastructure", stated Mathieu Cocq, Chief Executive Officer of Outremer Telecom.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates over 14,000 towers, 986 km of fiber and over 80,000 other wireless infrastructure and related sites throughout Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Phoenix was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the Americas in high-growth markets. Phoenix's investors include funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and John Hancock, as well as various members of the management team. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com.

Choate Hall & Stewart and Dentons acted as legal advisors to PTI.

About Outremer Telecom

Outremer Telecom provides integrated fixed telephony, mobile telephony, and Internet access services for residential and business customers in Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Created in 1986 under the name Infotel, the group was renamed with its current name in 2000. The group was listed on the Paris stock exchange in 2007. The Altice group acquired Outremer Telecom in 2013. Following the acquisition of SFR by Altice, Outremer Telecom now operates under the SFR brand.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-tower-international-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-outremer-telecom-to-own-and-operate-tower-sites-across-french-west-indies-301402813.html

SOURCE Phoenix Tower International

Recommended Stories

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Disney and Zillow shares slide, Amazon aims to hire 150K seasonal workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Why Facebook Stock Bounced Back Today

    On a mixed day for the stock market -- the Dow is down a small fraction of a percent, while the Nasdaq is up a slightly larger fraction of a percent -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is shining today, with its shares rising 2.2% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. You all know the story on Facebook of late. For much of this month, the stock's been lagging as first The Wall Street Journal, then The New York Times, and finally the U.S. Congress itself have been critical of its business practices.