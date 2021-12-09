U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.50
    -14.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,636.00
    -110.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,339.50
    -52.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.50
    -12.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.95
    -0.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    -1.39 (-6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3207
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,152.77
    -1,147.36 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,283.77
    -21.35 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,320.60
    -16.45 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     

How to get phone calls without sharing your real number

Kim Komando
·4 min read

How many people and companies have your phone number if you had to guess? Maybe a hundred? Think again.

Want to be shocked? Your cellphone and landline number (if you still have one) are probably posted online where I found mine – at a people search site that doesn’t cost a dime. Tap or click here for 4 sites that let you search for phone numbers.

By the way, should you find your phone number at the No. 1 site on that list, take these steps to remove it.

Your phone number can do a lot of damage in the wrong hands. It’s an easy way for someone to connect you to a leaked password or even intercept your two-factor authentication codes. Tap or click for a safer way to lock down your accounts.

No matter how long you’ve had your phone number, it’s never too late to start being more discreet with it. Here are a few ways to do just that:

A free, easy option from Google

Google Voice is a free service that gives you a phone number that you can use for just about anything. It works for both domestic and international phone calls and texts and voicemails.

I first set up a Google Voice number when I listed a house for rent online. When that number called, I knew what the call was concerning.

It’s easy to get your own number right on your phone. All you need is a Google account to get started.

• Download the Google Voice app for iOS or Android.

• Open the app and sign in to your Google account.

• Review the terms of privacy and tap Accept or Continue to proceed.

• Tap Search to choose a phone number from the list. You can search by city or area code.

• Tap Select next to the phone number you want.

• Verify the number and enter a phone number to link to your Voice account.

• You’ll get a six-digit code to enter for the next step. Enter it and you’re done.

Now you can use your Google Voice number however you please.

You can also use Google Voice to keep your old phone number if you're switching to a new one. This step is smart, given all the accounts and services tied to your number these days. Tap or click here for the steps to get that done.

Like what you’re reading? Get tech news delivered to your inbox and be up-to-date in five minutes or less. Sign up for my free newsletter now.

Or try a burner app

A burner app gives you a second phone number by using your internet data or Wi-Fi to make and receive calls and texts. You can use this for just a short time – like to contact someone selling an item you want to buy – or keep it long-term.

A burner number is great for online dating, shopping, web forms, social media, and lots more.

Burner is one of the most popular options for iOS and Android. You can route calls directly to your secondary number. You can try it out free for seven days. After that, plans start at $4.99 per month for one line or $47.99 for a year.

Hushed for iOS and Android lets you create numbers from all over the world, so you can go outside your area code or the U.S. if you’d like. That’s handy for traveling out of the country or obfuscating where you live. You can access your Hushed number(s) anywhere you have Wi-Fi.

A prepaid plan starts at $1.99 for seven days and comes with bundled minutes for local calls and texts. Unlimited talk and texting cost $3.99 per month and international service is $4.99 per month.

This secret works in a pinch

There are times when using an actual phone number you have control over is essential. But perhaps, you only need something to complete a form when you're creating an account online.

When in doubt, make up a phone number. Most forms won't let you move on without putting in 10 digits, so go with 555-123-4567 or something similar. Remember, if this is an account that will use your number for authentication or it's a company you want to hear from later, use your actual number or a burner.

You can always go with an alias if the site allows you to sign up and register with an email address instead. Tap or click for the easy way to do it if you use Gmail. Scroll to No. 5.

Bonus Tip: 10 security terms you need to know right now

You can’t protect your privacy and security if you don’t know the lingo. In this episode, Kim teaches you 10 important security terms you need to know and why they’re so crucial.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Need privacy? How to get phone calls without sharing your real number.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

    YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet's biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. "Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," the companies said on Twitter. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

  • Why Investors Are Stacking Up Apple Stock Today

    Tech investors are picking Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares Wednesday morning, and as of 11:40 a.m. ET the stock is up a solid 2%. For that, you can thank Apple fanboy site MacRumors -- and its latest report that Apple is making more progress in augmented reality than had previously even been guessed at. Why is there a picture of stacked baseball caps in an article on Apple?

  • Bitcoin – A Return to $52,000 Levels would Bring $53,500 into Play and Deliver Crypto Market Support

    After a mixed Wednesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $52,000 levels would support the broader market.

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB.While not compulsory, the “ambition” t

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Can Surpass Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

    From the pandemic low in March 2020 to Dec. 4, 2021, the aggregate value of digital currencies skyrocketed more than 15-fold to $2.3 trillion. Although the Big Two -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- receive much of the credit for these nominal gains, it's meme coins Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that have come out of nowhere to become fringe top-10 tokens, in terms of market cap. Shiba Inu is the unquestioned jaw-dropper in 2021.

  • Apple might be the only company that can take VR and AR headsets mainstream

    Apple's plans to produce a VR and AR headset could finally bring the category to the mainstream.

  • Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays out

    Apple Inc on Wednesday won a reprieve from having to make major changes to its lucrative App Store while it appeals an antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games. In September, a U.S. judge ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems rather than using Apple's own in-app payments that charge a commission on sales. But with just slightly more than 12 hours remaining before the deadline, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple's request to pause the order.

  • What caused the Amazon web services outage and what does it mean?

    Amazon deliveries have been severely disrupted in some parts of the US, while some users have had trouble accessing websites and apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Tinder, Coinbase and RobinHood.

  • Apple Wins a Round in Payments Fight With Epic Games

    For now, Apple needn't follow a lower court's order that would make it easier for app developers to route around its payment system for in-game purchases.

  • The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think

    Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik sees the metaverse playing a rapidly growing role in our lives in the coming years.

  • Bird selling its new e-bike and two newly launched scooters at Target

    The company’s Bird Bike, Bird Flex e-Scooter and the Birdie Glow are being sold directly from Bird and at Target

  • Moto Edge X30 leak shows stunning design with hidden under-screen camera

    Lenovo might soon unveil a new flagship smartphone that will compete against the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22. The Moto Edge X30, which might be called Edge 30 Ultra in some markets, is shaping up to be the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi is also contending for that title, … The post Moto Edge X30 leak shows stunning design with hidden under-screen camera appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies Poised for a Bull Run

    Want a cryptocurrency that can trounce the market for years to come? Up by a jaw-dropping 110% over the last 30 days, The Sandbox is already on a bull run. The Sandbox aims to tackle this opportunity by creating a blockchain-based platform where players can "build, own, and monetize" gaming experiences -- similar to the publicly traded video game company Roblox.

  • Why Apple will now let you fix your iPhone

    It was a David v Goliath fight. Apple, the iPhone giant, was suing a tiny repair store owned by Henrik Huseby in the Norwegian town of Ski. The case had gone all the way to Norway’s supreme court.

  • Fetch.ai partners with eSports team Immortals to drive crypto adoption

    Blockchain AI platform Fetch.ai and eSports organisation Immortals have partnered in a year-long influencer campaign dubbed ‘Team Fetch.ai’ in a bid to expand its reach to eSports viewers interested in learning about cryptocurrencies. ‘Team Fetch.

  • Apple Stock Rises Despite Report of iPhone 13 Production Shortfall

    A report Wednesday claimed Apple was on track to produce 10 to 12 million fewer iPhone 13s this year than previously planned.

  • Pantone ‘Color of the Year’ Gets the NFT Treatment

    Tezos nabbed Ubisoft yesterday, now Pantone. How will XTZ react?

  • Why Polygon's MATIC Token Surged on Tuesday

    What happened Cryptocurrency Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 19.2%. As of 12:50 p.m., the token was still up 9.9% over the past 24 hours. There were several catalysts that helped fuel the cryptocurrency's rise.

  • One of Our Favorite Fujifilm Lenses is on Discount Right Now!

    Fujifilm has some great discounts available on both lenses and camera bodies. In fact, there are a lot of very stellar camera bodies available right now until December 26th that you’ll want to check out. Better yet, the majority of them are weather-resistant. What’s more though, you’ll probably really like some of the lenses on