From Phone Scrolling To Cash Flow: 3 ChatGPT Side Hustles To Try

The average person spends three to five hours on their phone, scrolling through YouTube Shorts, navigating to a new restaurant or paying bills.

For users looking to make some extra cash, you can use ChatGPT to turn idle phone time into a side hustle. Earning money with a phone does not require capital investments in a car or laptop, making them attractive to a wide variety of people.

Below are three ChatGPT-based side hustles for mobile users.

Work As An AI Content Assistant

Firms that want to succeed need multichannel content to build their brands. They require content on social platforms, websites, LinkedIn and other marketing avenues. Companies often struggle to turn their assets such as presentations, webinars or conference talks into usable content.

An artificial intelligence (AI) content assistant is a new role that can help companies extract and organize this type of information into usable forms. To leverage a conference speech for example, a content assistant could use a free transcription service to turn audio into text and then put that information into ChatGPT to build social media posts, blogs or other content. They can improve this work over time by becoming an expert in ChatGPT prompting that incorporates search engine optimization (SEO) and keyword research.

Besides working for firms that need content, side hustlers can also use ChatGPT’s content-building prowess to improve and grow additional side ventures. For example, if they run an e-commerce business, offer online coaching or have another hustle, they can leverage their AI content assistant skills to promote those businesses. They can use ChatGPT to add blog content to their e-commerce site to drive traffic or improve the impact of their coaching tutorials by refining their content.

Find Side Hustle Ideas With ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s generative qualities enable it to suggest personalized and context-based outputs. It can offer suggested side hustles for someone based on their skill set, prior occupations, interests, location and other variables.

You can create prompts such as, “Show me four ChatGPT-based side hustles that are a good fit for my background in XYZ.” You can refine and adjust the prompts over time to generate ideas for a good side gig. Adding further prompts such as the amount of money you can invest in the side hustle and expectations for future earnings, will improve the AI tool’s results. When you have a list of possible options, you can use ChatGPT to offer advice on how to best start a new venture.

Generate Scripts And Create Videos

YouTubers and influencers frequently need scriptwriters to help them craft compelling stories or cover complex and research-based topics. With minimal effort, you can leverage ChatGPT to create scripts for an audience that’s willing to pay top dollar.

If you are producing your own videos as a side hustle, ChatGPT is invaluable as a scriptwriting tool, for developing content ideas and suggesting platforms. You can also use free AI avatar tools to create professional-looking videos that use your ChatGPT-generated script content. Use ChatGPT to turn a collection of scripts into an e-book. You can continue to use the AI tool to suggest sales strategies for the e-book and craft content that drives those sales.

Another way you can make money with your phone is through Mode Mobile. This startup turns smartphones into income-generating assets through its Mode Earn App and EarnPhone devices. Mode Mobile has generated over $50 million in revenue by engaging users through digital marketing and sharing a portion of the generated revenue.

